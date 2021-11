Little Rock, 1960: The Magnolia Hotel Court operated on Roosevelt Road across from Hank's Dog House restaurant (seen in Wednesday's feature). "122 Air Conditioned Rooms and Suites. Swimming Pool, Television, Fine Foods, 24-hour Room Service. Only Three Minutes from Down Town." Interstate 30 rerouted the traffic off U.S. 67/70, and the hotel closed. The building survives as a residential facility, and the magnolias survive as well.

