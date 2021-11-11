Arkansas reports 673 new covid cases as hospitalizations rise to 299

Arkansas' count of coronavirus cases grew Thursday by 673 — the second consecutive daily increase that was significantly larger than the one a week earlier.

The number of people hospitalized in the state with covid-19 rose for the second day in a row. Hospitalizations rose by three, to 299, less than a week after hospitalizations dropped below 300 for the first time in more than four months.

The state's death toll from the virus since March 2020, as tracked by the Arkansas Department of Health, rose by 22, to 8547.

While smaller by two than Wednesday's, the increase in cases on Thursday was larger by 245 than the one the previous Thursday.

The average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period rose to 483, its highest level since the week ending Oct. 23.

With new cases outpacing recoveries and deaths, the number of cases in the state that were considered active rose by 247, to 4,784, the largest number since Oct. 31. Thursday was the third consecutive day in which the active case total has risen.

The number of Arkansas' hospitalized coronavirus patients who were on ventilators — a lagging indicator behind cases and hospitalizations — fell by seven, to 59, its lowest level since June 18, after rising a day earlier.

The number of the state's virus patients who were in intensive care remained at 127.

Meanwhile, an uptick in vaccinations in the state continued for a third consecutive day.

The Health Department's tally of doses that had been administered rose by 13,399, an increase that was larger by more than 1,400 than the one a week earlier.

Third doses, including booster shots of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for people who received their second dose at least six months ago, made up 46% of the increase.

The department's count of first doses rose by 4,466, the second consecutive daily increase that was more than twice the size of the one a week earlier.

More than 1,000 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine went to children age 5-11, who became eligible for the shots in Arkansas last week under guidance issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A total of 6,032 children in that age group had received their first doses as of Thursday morning, according to the Health Department.

The total number of doses administered to Arkansans of all ages each day over a rolling seven-day period rose to 10,110, the first time it had been above 10,000 since the week ending Nov. 2.

The average for first doses rose to 3,037, topping 3,000 for the first time since the week ending Sept. 7.

More details in Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.