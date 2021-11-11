Arkansas women add Okla. guard

Karley Johnson, a 5-9 guard from Mustang Okla., became University of Arkansas women's basketball Coach Mike Neighbors' lone signee in the early signing period on Wednesday.

Neighbors first saw Johnson hosting his initial elite camp in 2018. She got there late, but still made an impression.

"I overheard them apologizing for being late, and they then asked ... if there was any way they could still attend the one-day camp. As it turned out, it was Karley Johnson, her mother Angela, and Angela's then-1-day old son, Trey," Neighbors said.

"That's right. A 1-day old. They drove from Oklahoma. And apologized for being late. I told the staff that day, this is the kind of player and family we needed to make Razorbacks.

"We saw a player who made everyone on her team better. She got them open shots. She fed the post when they needed it. She took charges in help defense when teammates were beat. At the end of the games, her teams consistently competed and beat the best."

Johnson was a VYPE top 100 selection in 2020 and 2021. She was also an All-(Little) City first-team pick this season and a second-team pick as a sophomore and junior.