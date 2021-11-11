Benefits With Friends: Fundraisers fete philanthropists

The Northwest Arkansas Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals will laud local philanthropists at the National Philanthropy Day virtual celebration. Organizers say: "National Philanthropy Day is a special day set aside in November to recognize the great contributions of philanthropy -- and those people active in the philanthropic community -- to the enrichment of our world."

The 2021 National Philanthropy Day Award honorees are:

• Outstanding Philanthropists -- Laurice Hachem and Mechelle Meredith-Ehardt;

• Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser -- Meredith Lowry;

• Outstanding Fundraising Executive -- Dee Vaughn;

• Lifetime Achievement -- Carl Collier;

• Outstanding Corporation -- The Kraft Heinz Company;

• Outstanding Foundation -- American Electric Power Foundation;

• Covid-19 Hero -- Brightwater: A Center for the Study of Food; and

• Special NPD Judges Award -- KUAF 91.3 Public Radio.

Information: afpnwark.afpnet.org.

-- CARIN SCHOPPMEYER

cschoppmeyer@nwadg.com