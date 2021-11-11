Sections
Benefits With Friends

Benefits With Friends: Fundraisers fete philanthropists

by Carin Schoppmeyer | Today at 1:00 a.m.
NWA Democrat-Gazette/DAVID GOTTSCHALK Dee Vaughn (center) visits with Kathy McClure (left) and Connie Gayer (right), Tuesday, July 24, 2018, at the beginning of the Circle of Life Hospice&#x201a;&#xc4;&#xf4;s Ladies Auxiliary luncheon at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers. The auxiliary advocates for people to use hospice benefits, helps raise money and grants peoples&#x201a;&#xc4;&#xf4; last wishes before death when possible.

The Northwest Arkansas Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals will laud local philanthropists at the National Philanthropy Day virtual celebration. Organizers say: "National Philanthropy Day is a special day set aside in November to recognize the great contributions of philanthropy -- and those people active in the philanthropic community -- to the enrichment of our world."

The 2021 National Philanthropy Day Award honorees are:

• Outstanding Philanthropists -- Laurice Hachem and Mechelle Meredith-Ehardt;

• Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser -- Meredith Lowry;

• Outstanding Fundraising Executive -- Dee Vaughn;

• Lifetime Achievement -- Carl Collier;

• Outstanding Corporation -- The Kraft Heinz Company;

• Outstanding Foundation -- American Electric Power Foundation;

• Covid-19 Hero -- Brightwater: A Center for the Study of Food; and

• Special NPD Judges Award -- KUAF 91.3 Public Radio.

Information: afpnwark.afpnet.org.

-- CARIN SCHOPPMEYER

cschoppmeyer@nwadg.com

National Philanthropy Day Virtual Celebration

Who: Association of Fundraising Professionals Northwest Arkansas Chapter

What: The group will laud local philanthropists during the virtual event.

When: Noon-1 p.m. Nov. 17

Where: eventbrite.com/e/national-philanthropy-day-2021-tickets-153693133299

Registration: Free. Sponsorships are available from $250-$1,500.

Information: afpnwa@gmail.com or community.afpnet.org/afparnorthwestchapter/

Print Headline: Fundraisers fete philanthropists

