Birth certificate change is dropped

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Wednesday directed the state Department of Health to stop issuing nonbinary birth certificates, despite the agency agreeing to do so as part of a settlement agreement in a civil case.

The first-term Republican said in his order that his administration never reviewed or approved the settlement, which requires the Department of Health to amend birth certificates in a manner not permitted under Oklahoma law.

The order directs the department to cease amending birth certificates in any way not specifically authorized under state law and to remove from its website any reference to amending birth certificates for nonbinary people. People who are nonbinary do not identify with traditional male or female gender assignments.

Stitt also directed the Legislature, when it returns next year, to specifically prohibit the issuance of birth certificates with nonbinary designations.

Nichole McAfee, executive director of Freedom Oklahoma, which advocates for nonbinary and LGBTQ people, said the governor does not have the authority to overturn an agreement entered into in court.

The agency issued a birth certificate in May to Oregon resident Kit Lorelied, who was born in Oklahoma, identifies as nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns.

Lorelied sued after the Department of Health initially refused the request. The department, represented by the office of the attorney general, reached a settlement in May in which it agreed to add nonbinary as an option on birth certificates.

The Health Department said it would work with the governor and the attorney general’s office on any orders for amendments to birth certificates that fall outside the scope of current law.