BSR logs 3Q net, revenue increases

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust on Wednesday reported rising third-quarter profits that company officials attributed to expanding operations in Texas. Net operating income was up 8.3% and the equivalent of earnings per share rose 7.1%.

The Little Rock company reported net operating income increased to $16.5 million from $15.2 million for the quarter ending Sept. 30. Adjusted funds from operations per unit -- the equivalent to earnings per share -- was 15 cents, up from 14 cents a year ago. Revenue in the quarter was up 6.2% to $31.7 million from $29.8 million in 2020.

"BSR REIT had an outstanding third quarter," Chief Executive Officer John Bailey said in opening a conference call with industry analysts Wednesday.

This year, BSR has purchased amenity-filled properties in the Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston markets while selling older apartment complexes in Blytheville, the Northwest Arkansas corridor and Pascagoula, Miss.

"These results highlight the strength or our core Texas markets -- Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston," Bailey said. " We've reoriented our portfolio to focus on these three primary markets because of their strong fundamentals and that decision has clearly paid off."

As a result, the average age of BSR's properties has improved to 13 years from 29 years when the company went public in May 2018.

As the company moved into the high-growth markets, average rents and occupancy rates have improved. For example, weighted average rent jumped 26.1% to $1,275 from $1,011 for the same quarter a year ago and occupancy was 96.4% compared with 93.7% in 2020.

Same community rental rates for new leases were up 19% year-over-year. "That is an extremely strong figure and highlights how robustly these MSAs have rebounded from the economic crisis caused by the pandemic," Bailey said, noting that the Texas markets have been characterized by increases in population and employment, factors that played in BSR's favor.

"We expect to continue generating strong organic rent growth," Bailey said.

And the company said it will continue to expand with about $70 million earmarked for more acquisitions before the end of the year, with a total of $250 million available in the war chest for more property purchases.

President and Chief Operating Officer Dan Oberste told analysts that BSR is benefiting from basic market dynamics in Texas -- there are more renters than available apartments, and rental properties are in demand.

"From what we're seeing, that phenomenon will not seem to stop in the next two years," Oberste said.

BSR plans to add more properties soon, Oberste said. "I think we've got a Christmas present or two under the tree in the acquisition pipeline," he added. "I feel confident we will fill that order between now and the end of the year."

In a planned transition, Oberste will assume the duties of CEO on Jan. 1 while Bailey becomes executive vice chairman of the board of trustees.

BSR's strategy has paid off for investors, who have been riding a stock boost throughout the year. The company's price per share opened in January on the Toronto Stock Exchange at $11.20 and dipped below $11 in February but has been on a steady climb since, closing Wednesday at $16.90.

BSR owns and operates 30 apartment complexes in Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas.