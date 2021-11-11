Class 3A field full of unbeatens

Winning is nothing new for McGehee football.

The Owls haven't turned in a losing record since 2015. They're winners of 18 consecutive regular-season games. Their last loss came in the 2020 Class 3A state championship game, and their last regular-season loss came in October 2019.

So, it's no surprise that McGehee heads into this week's Class 3A playoffs undefeated for the second year in a row. That doesn't mean the Owls won't have company.

McGehee, Hoxie, Prescott and Charleston all boast undefeated regular seasons. Only three other teams -- Nettleton and Greenbrier (5A) and Bigelow (2A) -- can say the same

"Our path is gonna be filled with very similar opponents," McGehee Coach Marcus Haddock said about the playoffs. "Last year, [our opponents] had good senior classes, but they retained a bunch of quality juniors, too. So it looks a lot like last year and we just look forward to the challenge around that."

One new wrinkle to the other side of the bracket is Charleston which, after coming into last year's playoffs 8-2, holds a 10-0 record and No. 1 3A-1 seed. It's the Tigers' first undefeated regular season since 2017.

Charleston Coach Ricky May noted quarterback Brandon Scott, who has 1,629 passing yards, and team-leader in tackles Ransom Merechka as keys to this year's regular-season success. But he also noted how vital it was to have different players step up throughout the season.

"We talked about it all year how, in a certain game, one of our kids might step up that hasn't before," May said. "And we kind of had that all year. It was a really neat deal."

While the Tigers and Owls are two teams in serious contention for the state title, both of their head coaches agreed that it's still back-to-back champion Harding Academy's championship to lose.

The Wildcats, who beat McGehee 71-44 in last year's title game, are led by junior quarterback and University of Arkansas baseball commit Kade Smith. Smith has 2,087 passing yards, and five different pass-catchers have more than 20 catches and 200 yards. They also have senior running back Andrew Miller, who has 1,134 rush yards.

JONESBORO

Bye week welcome

In past years, Jonesboro Coach Randy Coleman had mixed feelings about bye weeks heading into the playoffs.

"I think athletes in particular are kind of routine people, and it just breaks the routine," Coleman said.

This has been a more welcome bye week for the Jonesboro coach, as his Hurricane are coming off a 50-43 loss to Marion, their only conference loss of the year, to close out the regular season.

"It's given us a chance, especially after kind of a poor performance last week, ... we could go back and work on some things, little details that you kind of overlooked throughout the season when you're specifically game-planning for opponents. So, we've been able to kind of get back to some fundamentals this week. It's been really good."

Coleman said not only have the Hurricane been able to get back to basics with "three good practices" this week, but they're also getting a chance to "enjoy each other's company," specifically with a scrimmage between non-varsity players set for today's practice, and a team bowling outing Friday.

Jonesboro is one of 15 teams with a bye week entering the playoffs, but the Hurricane are one of just two coming into it off a loss, along with Conway, which suffered a narrow, comeback defeat to Bryant for the No. 1 seed in the 7A-Central last week.

Class 4A and 5A are the only classes in the state without bye weeks heading into the playoffs.

EXTRA POINTS

Thirty-five players finished the regular season with 1,000-plus rushing yards. Just four of those finished with more than 1,500, as Connor Baker (Pocahontas), Dede Johnson (Searcy), Darryl Kattich (Cedarville) and Josh Shepherd (Rogers) finished with 1,951, 1,834, 1,685 and 1,618 yards respectively, leading the state in that order. ... Twenty-four players finished the regular season with 2,000-plus passing yards, but just two of them -- Pulaski Academy's Charlie Fiser and Vilonia's Austin Myers -- broke the 3,000-yard mark. Fiser did so handily with 3,589 yards and Myers finished with 3,018 after a 153-yard performance in a regular season-ending loss to Greenbrier last week. ... Eleven players finished the regular season with 1,000-plus receiving yards, with Fayetteville's Isaiah Sategna, the state leader, and Alma's Conner Stacy separated by just 40 yards, as Sategna finished with 1,353 and Stacy with 1,313. However, Stacy had 18 more receptions than Sategna, leading the state with 86 catches. ... Fifteen defenders finished the regular season with 100-plus tackles. ... Bismarck's Tony Weeks was the only defender to haul in double-digit interceptions this regular season, with 10. ... Pulaski Academy led the state in scoring offense during the regular season, averaging 8.7 more points per game than the next closest team. ... Osceola and Hoxie were the only two teams to average less than 10 points allowed per game this regular season, averaging a respective 7.8 and 9.4 points allowed per game.