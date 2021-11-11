Connect Arkansas

In early 2020, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, responding to the need of hundreds of thousands of Arkansans for high-speed Internet broadband across the state, authorized the Arkansas Department of Commerce to develop the Arkansas Rural Connect Grant Program (ARC).

Through the ARC program, rural communities can apply for grants to increase the availability of broadband and create new opportunities for economic development, education, health care and public safety.

Some may ask why the ARC program resides within the state Department of Commerce rather than in another state agency, such as the Department of Transformation and Shared Services' Division of Information Systems (DIS). While DIS is a great partner to the Commerce Department and provides needed technical and logistical support, its focus is primarily within state government.

Moreover, the ARC program is a grant program that directs funds to areas where there is need. The technical expertise for building the networks and delivering services resides with private businesses, not the government. The ARC program is a true public/private partnership where government resources help improve the business case for local Internet companies to expand their services to new territories.

The Department of Commerce already has significant programs that benefit communities throughout Arkansas, including public works and public services grant programs and economic development assistance to attract new industry. Through these programs, the Commerce Department has developed extensive relationships with the key stakeholders who are involved in making the ARC program successful. The ARC program is just another way we are working to improve the quality of life for all Arkansans.

In March of 2020, ARC was in its early stages as covid-19 began to impact our state. It quickly became clear that access to broadband would be a critical component of our state's response to covid-19, including telemedicine options for the heart patient needing a check-up, remote work options for office workers needing to quarantine, and at-home instruction for schoolchildren.

In less than two years, more than $275 million in state and federal funding has been granted to 132 local broadband projects. These projects were approved after a thorough eligibility review at the Commerce Department, a technical review with our partners at UAMS, and legislative review by the Arkansas General Assembly. When fully completed, the projects will provide broadband access to approximately 213,000 people in 90,000 households residing in 57 counties throughout our state.

For years there has been debate about how we address the broadband gap in Arkansas. Through the leadership of Governor Hutchinson, Commerce Secretary Mike Preston, and the Arkansas Legislature, we are finally making progress in solving the problem.

But while we have made progress, the job is not yet finished. That's why Governor Hutchinson has requested another $250 million in funding for the ARC program to continue bridging the digital divide so that we do not leave any Arkansas community unconnected.

For Arkansas to be competitive in the 21st century, reliable and extensive broadband coverage is a necessity. Our neighboring states are not waiting, and are moving fast to address their gaps in broadband.

The states that move quickly will attract new employers and a competitive workforce. Inaction will be yet another obstacle for our rural communities already facing so many difficulties. Let's not delay helping them.

Steven Porch is executive broadband manager of Arkansas Rural Connect and chief counsel for the Arkansas Department of Commerce. Jonathan Askins is the director of the Arkansas Department of Transformation and Shared Services Division of Information Systems and is also the state's chief technology officer.