Country-rock band Alabama sets show at North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena

Multi-platinum country rock band Alabama, with Arkansas’ own country hitmaker Tracy Lawrence as a ”special guest,” performs at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11 at North Little Rock’s Simmons Bank Arena.

Tickets — $35-$129.50 — go on sale next Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. Visit www.simmonsbankarena.com, www.ticketmaster.com or www.thealabamaband.com.

The group got its start in 1969 when Jeff Cook, Teddy Gentry and Randy Owen, three musical cousins from Fort Payne, Ala., played at a Myrtle Beach, S.C. bar called The Bowery.

Eight years of positive word-of-mouth and tip-jar-tips brought them to a major label deal, followed by more than 300 industry awards and induction into, the Country Music Hall of Fame, Musicians Hall of Fame and Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.