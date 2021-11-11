Didn't do anything wrong, Kenosha gunman testifies

KENOSHA, Wis. -- The murder case against Kyle Rittenhouse was thrown into jeopardy Wednesday when his lawyers asked for a mistrial over what they called out-of-bounds questions asked of Rittenhouse by the chief prosecutor. The judge did not immediately rule on the request.

The turn of events came after Rittenhouse took the stand and testified that he was under attack when he shot three men, two fatally, during a night of turbulent protests against racial injustice in Kenosha in the summer of 2020.

"I didn't do anything wrong. I defended myself," the 18-year-old said.

In an account largely corroborated by video and the prosecution's own witnesses, Rittenhouse said the first man cornered him and put his hand on the barrel of Rittenhouse's rifle, the second man hit him with a skateboard, and the third man came at him with a gun.

During cross-examination, Rittenhouse said he "didn't want to have to shoot" Joseph Rosenbaum, the first man to fall that night but Rosenbaum was chasing him and had threatened to kill him earlier.

"If I would have let Mr. Rosenbaum take my firearm from me, he would have used it and killed me with it," he said, "and probably killed more people."

But Rittenhouse also acknowledged that the strap holding his gun was in place and he had both hands on the weapon.

Prosecutor Thomas Binger sought to drive home the state's contention that Rittenhouse created the dangerous situation that led to bloodshed that night.

"You understand that when you point your AR-15 at someone, it may make them feel like you're going to kill them, correct?" Binger asked.

Rittenhouse, his voice cracking, responded: "He could have ran away instead of trying to take my gun from me, but he kept chasing me. It didn't stop him."

Earlier in the day, Binger asked Rittenhouse about whether it was appropriate to use deadly force to protect property and posed questions about the defendant's silence after his arrest.

At that time, the jury was ushered out of the room and Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder angrily accused Binger of pursuing an improper line of questioning and trying to introduce testimony that the judge earlier said he was inclined to prohibit.

Rittenhouse lawyer Corey Chirafisi all but said that prosecutors were deliberately trying to cause a mistrial because this one is "going badly" for the prosecution and it wants a do-over. The defense asked for a mistrial with prejudice, meaning that if one is granted, Rittenhouse cannot be retried.

When Binger said he was acting in good faith, the judge replied: "I don't believe that."

Rittenhouse is on trial in the shootings he committed during the unrest in Kenosha over the wounding of a Black man by a white Kenosha police officer. He could get life in prison if convicted of the most serious charges against him.

Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, went to Kenosha with a semi-automatic weapon and a medic bag in what the former police youth cadet said was an attempt to protect property after rioters had set fires and ransacked businesses on previous nights.

He testified that after killing Rosenbaum, he fatally shot Anthony Huber after Huber struck him in the neck with his skateboard and grabbed his gun.

When the third man, Gaige Grosskreutz, "lunges at me with his pistol pointed directly at my head," Rittenhouse shot him, too, wounding him.

"I didn't intend to kill them. I intended to stop the people who were attacking me," Rittenhouse said.

Early in his testimony, Rittenhouse sobbed so hard that the judge called a break. After that, the young man was largely composed, though his voice seemed to break at times as he came under tough cross-examination.

Some legal experts expressed doubt about the need to put him on the stand, given the way some of the prosecution's own witnesses have already bolstered the young man's claim of self-defense.

Much of the testimony Wednesday was centered on the first shooting of the night, since it was Rosenbaum's death that set in motion the bloodshed that followed.

Rittenhouse said he was walking toward a car dealer's lot with a fire extinguisher to put out a blaze when he heard somebody scream, "Burn in hell!"

He said he responded by saying, "Friendly, friendly, friendly!"

He said Rosenbaum was running at him from one side and another protester with a gun was in front of him, "and I was cornered." He said that was when he began to run.

He said another protester, Joshua Ziminski, told Rosenbaum, "Get him and kill him."

Rittenhouse said he heard a gunshot directly behind him and as he turned around, Rosenbaum was coming at him with his arms out in front.

"I remember his hand on the barrel of my gun," Rittenhouse said.

"I shoot him," the defendant recounted.

He also said he thought the object Rosenbaum threw during the chase -- a plastic hospital bag -- was a chain he had seen Rosenbaum carrying earlier.

Asked by his lawyer why he didn't keep running away from Rosenbaum, Rittenhouse said: "There was no space for me to continue to run to."

Rittenhouse said that earlier that night, Rosenbaum was holding a chain and had twice threatened to kill him. Apologizing to the court for his language, Rittenhouse quoted Rosenbaum as saying: "I'm going to cut your [expletive] hearts out!"

Kariann Swart, testified last week that she was the fiancee of Rosenbaum and perhaps the last person close to him to see him alive, giving an account of their relationship to the jury and describing her anguish at hearing that he had been killed.

On the morning after he was fatally shot, she said, she went to the parking lot and saw the mark on the pavement where he had been slain.

"I put my hand in it and my hand was wet with his blood," she said. "I collapsed on the ground."

As he first took the stand, Rittenhouse was asked by his attorney whether he went to Kenosha looking for trouble, and he responded no.

He testified that he saw videos of violence in downtown Kenosha on the day before the shootings, including a brick being thrown at a police officer's head and cars burning in a Car Source dealership lot.

Rittenhouse said the Car Source owner "was happy we were there" that night.

Through five days of testimony, several witnesses who have been called by the prosecution have offered accounts that were complex, rather than plainly favorable to the state's case against Rittenhouse. Some witnesses have given testimony that was ambiguous -- helpful to the prosecution at some moments and helpful to the defense at others.

"I thought that the defendant was an active shooter," said Grosskreutz, who also testified that he went to the protests to provide medical help to people who needed it.

Under cross-examination by a lawyer for Rittenhouse, Grosskreutz gave testimony Monday that suggested his role in the events of Aug. 25, 2020, was complicated.

Like Rittenhouse, Grosskreutz was armed that night, and he was asked why he had falsely told police detectives shortly after the shooting that his Glock pistol had fallen out of its holster that night -- rather than saying he had pulled it out, as visual evidence showed.

Under questioning, he also acknowledged that he was carrying the gun concealed without a valid permit to do so and that he had denied a request from police in September 2020 for an interview about the shootings.

As Grosskreutz described the seconds before Rittenhouse shot him, he was shown photos that captured him pointing his gun at Rittenhouse.

"So when you were standing 3 to 5 feet from him with your arms up in the air, he never fired, right?" Chirafisi, the defense lawyer, asked.

"Correct," Grosskreutz answered.

"It wasn't until you pointed your gun at him, advanced on him with your gun -- now your hands down, pointed at him -- that he fired, right?" Chirafisi said.

"Correct," he said.

Information for this article was contributed by Michael Tarm, Scott Bauer, Kathleen Foody and Tammy Webber of The Associated Press and by Julie Bosman of The New York Times.

