Dillard's quarterly profit exceeds estimates

Dillard's Inc. on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $197.3 million, compared to net income of $31.9 million in the same quarter a year ago.

On a per-share basis, the company said it had profit of $9.81. Wall Street analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters on average expected third-quarter earnings of $5.52 per share.

The department store operator posted revenue of $1.48 billion in the period.

"We are pleased to report another record quarter," said Dillard's Chief Executive Officer William T. Dillard, II. "Continued strong sales combined with record gross margin and expense control produced $197 million of net income. We ended the quarter in another strong cash position of $620 million after repurchasing $239 million of stock.”

Dillard's shares closed Wednesday at $296. The shares jumped almost 7% in premarket trading Thursday after the report was released.