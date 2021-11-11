Fayetteville's Board of Health recommends keeping mask mandate until at least December

FAYETTEVILLE -- The city's Board of Health does not support ending the citywide mask mandate on Tuesday but could support lifting the mandate in December if hospitalizations and intensive-care unit bed usage remains low.

The City Council will discuss repealing the mandate Tuesday. It applies to all indoor public spaces and city-owned buildings. The responsibility to wear a mask is on individuals, rather than businesses. There are exceptions for eating and drinking or medical conditions.

As written, the measure the council will consider Tuesday would immediately end the mandate. Members of the city's Board of Health agreed in a meeting held online Wednesday that would be the wrong move.

"I would even say it would be reckless and dangerous," said board chairman Hershey Garner, physician with Highlands Oncology.

The mandate would be lifted Dec. 18 if the council adopted the measure Tuesday without an emergency clause. One of the measure's co-sponsors, council member Sloan Scroggin, said during the council's agenda-setting session Tuesday he would be OK with leaving off the emergency clause. Council member Holly Hertzberg is the other sponsor of the measure.

Regardless, the measure will have to go through three readings. It would require six affirmative votes among the seven council members and Mayor Lioneld Jordan to advance the measure to its second and third readings on Tuesday, City Attorney Kit Williams said. An emergency clause would require six of seven council members voting in favor to pass, and Jordan would not be able to vote, Williams said.

Board of Health members hesitantly agreed to a Dec. 23 date to match the Fayetteville Public Schools policy. Beginning Monday, masks will be optional for students in grades 7-12 and staff in those schools and administrative and support buildings. By Dec. 23, masks will be optional for grades K-6.

Matching the School District's Dec. 23 date would cut down on confusion for children, said Marti Sharkey, the city's public health officer. That way, young children would avoid having to wear a mask in school but not elsewhere in the city, she said. Waiting until that date also would provide a window of several weeks for 5- to 11-year-olds to get vaccinated, the board agreed.

However, board members said they would not draw a hard line between the city's mandate potentially ending Dec. 18 and the board's recommended date of Dec. 23. More importantly, hospitalizations would need to stay near or below 30 in the region, and ICU bed usage would need to stay below 100, they said.

On Wednesday, hospitals in Benton and Washington counties were caring for 32 covid-19 patients, according to the Northwest Arkansas Council. There were 97 ICU beds in use for covid and non-covid patients.

Feelings differed among board members. Garner said he would prefer to keep the status quo and reevaluate the need for masks in December. Stephanie Ho, physician with Vector Health, said she would like to see vaccination rates higher.

As of Wednesday, 55.9% of 200,760 Washington County residents 12 and older were fully vaccinated against covid-19, with another 10.7% partially immunized. In Benton County, 55.4% of 231,247 residents 12 and older were fully vaccinated, with another 9.3% partially immunized.

Huda Sharaf, medical director for the Pat Walker Health Center at the University of Arkansas, cautioned against lifting the city's mandate before the university's semester ends. Dec. 10 is Dead Day, with final exams taking place Dec. 13-17, according to the university's academic calendar.

"What happens in the city is going to have a ripple effect on our campus," Sharaf said. "We've made it this long. I'm just saying -- what's a few more weeks to get the younger kids vaccinated and to ensure we don't have a surge after Thanksgiving? There's just a little bit of insurance there if we hang on just a little while longer."