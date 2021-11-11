Gentry shooting leaves one man dead; suspect arrested

GENTRY -- An Oklahoma man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a shooting at a Gentry restaurant that left another man dead, according to Gentry police Chief Clay Stewart.

Police were dispatched about 11:03 a.m. Wednesday to La Huerta restaurant at 129 Fowler St. in response to a reported shooting, Stewart said.

Officers found medical personnel already in the kitchen area treating Fidel Mercado Reyes, 45, of Siloam Springs for an apparent gunshot wound to the back of the head, according to Stewart. Reyes was rushed by ambulance to a Siloam Springs hospital where he was pronounced dead as a result of the gunshot wound, Stewart said.

Restaurant staff members reported to officers that the shooter had fled in a dark-colored Chevrolet pickup immediately after the incident, Stewart said.

Stewart identified the suspect as Martin E. Tavarez-Torres, 21, of Bartlesville, Okla. Tavarez-Torres was arrested late Wednesday afternoon in the Fayetteville area; Gentry police were going to pick him up and transport him to the Benton County Jail, Stewart said.

Reyes was an employee of the restaurant and had allowed Tavarez-Torres, who was just starting out as a cook at the restaurant Wednesday morning, to stay at his house Tuesday night, Stewart said. They both came to work at 9 a.m. Wednesday and the reason for the shooting is still unknown, Stewart said.