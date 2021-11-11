Get to know: 2023 TE commitment Jaden Hamm

Arkansas junior tight end commitment Jaden Hamm picked the Hogs over an impressive list of offers on Aug. 14.
Hamm, 6-6, 225 pounds, chase Arkansas over 12 other scholarship offers from Michigan, Tennessee, Penn State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Missouri, Nebraska, TCU, Iowa State and others.
ESPN rates Hamm a 4-star prospect football prospect, the No. 8 tight end and No. 232 overall recruit for the 2023 class.
Nickname: Hamm
City: Eudora, Kan.,
Bench press: 240
Squat: 365
Arkansas TE coach Dowell Loggains is: my main man, he is a fantastic guy and I go to him with all my questions and problems about everything in life
Number of years playing football: 8 years
Favorite thing about playing TE: being versatile
If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: basketball
I'm happiest when I: am just watching football with the guys
My mom is always on me to do: my laundry
Favorite NFL player: Tony Gonzales
Favorite music: listen to about anything
Must watch TV: Rick and Morty
How would you spend a million dollars: cars, shoes, and clothes
What super power would you choose if given the option: super speed
My two pet peeves are: dirty phones and not clean cars
If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Ray Lewis because of his inspiration and Public display of communication
My hidden talent is: 8 ball pool
Your favorite fast food chain and why: Cains because of just how freshly fried abs tasting everything is
I will never ever eat: strawberry flavored chocolate
Favorite junk food: honeybuns
My favorite sweet tooth carving is: Oreos
Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: alligator jerky
My dream date is: Scarlett Johansson
I’m terrified of: paranormal things
Hobbies: sports, lifting, and just relaxing
The one thing I could not live without is: headphones
Role model and why: leadership and fighting through adversity
Three words to describe me: tall, athletic, outgoing
People would be surprised that I: enjoy golfing