Get to know: 2023 TE commitment Jaden Hamm

Arkansas junior tight end commitment Jaden Hamm picked the Hogs over an impressive list of offers on Aug. 14.

Hamm, 6-6, 225 pounds, chase Arkansas over 12 other scholarship offers from Michigan, Tennessee, Penn State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Missouri, Nebraska, TCU, Iowa State and others.

ESPN rates Hamm a 4-star prospect football prospect, the No. 8 tight end and No. 232 overall recruit for the 2023 class.

Nickname: Hamm

City: Eudora, Kan.,

Bench press: 240

Squat: 365

Arkansas TE coach Dowell Loggains is: my main man, he is a fantastic guy and I go to him with all my questions and problems about everything in life

Number of years playing football: 8 years

Favorite thing about playing TE: being versatile

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: basketball

I'm happiest when I: am just watching football with the guys

My mom is always on me to do: my laundry

Favorite NFL player: Tony Gonzales

Favorite music: listen to about anything

Must watch TV: Rick and Morty

How would you spend a million dollars: cars, shoes, and clothes

What super power would you choose if given the option: super speed

My two pet peeves are: dirty phones and not clean cars

If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Ray Lewis because of his inspiration and Public display of communication

My hidden talent is: 8 ball pool

Your favorite fast food chain and why: Cains because of just how freshly fried abs tasting everything is

I will never ever eat: strawberry flavored chocolate

Favorite junk food: honeybuns

My favorite sweet tooth carving is: Oreos

Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: alligator jerky

My dream date is: Scarlett Johansson

I’m terrified of: paranormal things

Hobbies: sports, lifting, and just relaxing

The one thing I could not live without is: headphones

Role model and why: leadership and fighting through adversity

Three words to describe me: tall, athletic, outgoing

People would be surprised that I: enjoy golfing