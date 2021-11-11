DEAR READERS: When we travel, it always seems that we need more space in our luggage because we want to cram in as much as we can instead of taking fewer items. So here are some hints to pack more efficiently.

Store shoes sole to sole with the heel of one shoe touching the toe of the other. Put small items like underwear and socks in the shoes. Roll clothes instead of folding them to prevent wrinkling. Lay each garment flat inside a plastic dry-cleaning bag and then roll up.

And take another look at what you might possibly leave behind.

DEAR READERS: As we know, accidents happen with chewing gum, and it's so easy for that sticky stuff to get pressed into garments. And because it can be difficult to get it out without damaging the fabric, here's how to do it safely and successfully.

First, put the garment in the freezer, but not in a plastic bag, to harden the gum.

Then check to be certain the gum is firm. Carefully pick off as much of it as you can. Gently scrape off whatever is still on it with a dull knife.

If there is still a stain or residue on the fabric, sponge the area with a prewash spray then wash as you normally do. But don't put the garment in the dryer until all the stains and residue are gone.

DEAR HELOISE: My husband was ill for many years and from several conditions. As such, he was on a plethora of medications. At every medical interface I was asked what prescription and OTC medications he was taking. I created an Excel spreadsheet that contained all that information, plus any vitamins/supplements he took, as those also influence testing, etc. The spreadsheet included: name of drug, dose, when taken (a.m./p.m.), prescribing/recommending physician. I would print it out and hand it to the intake person. This was easier for them and for me and avoided mistakes.

-- Pat Lewis, Simi Valley, Calif.

DEAR READERS: If you have bought a new pair of shoes and when you get them home they are too tight, here's what you can do. Try to stretch the leather a bit. Go to a shoe repair shop and buy a shoe stretcher and a shoe-stretch spray. Put the stretcher in the shoe and apply the spray right onto each shoe. If this isn't successful, have the shoe-repair shop do the job for you.

DEAR HELOISE: Please tell your readers not to use an exterior deadbolt lock that uses a key on the inside. Use a hand-operated lock inside instead. A few years back, my neighbor's house caught fire. The mother jumped out of an upstairs window onto a porch and then to the ground. The father and two kids were found inside the front door dead from the smoke and fire. The inside of the exterior deadbolt lock was key-operated and they did not have the key.

Thanks much.

-- Bob in Virginia

DEAR READERS: Onion rings are so yummy and crunchy. They go great with a hamburger or as an appetizer. Here's a quick way to make them. Slice onions into rings. Use prepared pancake mix as the batter. Follow directions on the package. Dip the onion rings in the batter and deep-fry.

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com