FORT SMITH — Police reported a hit and run incident involving a pedestrian early Thursday morning.

Lt. Don Cobb of the Police Department said the pedestrian was seriously injured and is not expected to survive. The pedestrian’s name isn’t being released pending notification of the next of kin.

Cobb said the incident occurred at the intersection of Jenny Lind Road and Cavanaugh Road. The driver left the scene and police are looking the driver, Cobb said.