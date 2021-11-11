Hogs look to ruffle Tigers' blitz plans

FAYETTEVILLE -- LSU got after Alabama's offensive line and quarterback Bryce Young so well last week, the Tigers are looking to reprise their blitzing success on Saturday against No. 25 Arkansas.

The Tigers (4-5, 2-4 SEC) notched four sacks for 45 lost yards in a 20-14 loss to No. 2 Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Ala. That was part of the Crimson Tide's 26 carries for 6 yards, tying a program low.

Arkansas (6-3, 2-3 SEC) has not had to deal with a ton of blitzing this season, but the frequency has gone up in recent weeks.

LSU Coach Ed Orgeron, who has agreed to step down at season's end, is seemingly unloading arsenals on both sides of the ball and in special teams as his tenure with the Tigers runs down. Their blitz attack last week came against tendencies following an open date.

"I mean, that was a total surprise to the team we played last week, so I don't know if they were ready for it," Orgeron said Wednesday.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/1111uapittman/]

He thinks Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman's experience as a long-time offensive line coach will help the Razorbacks prepare for the Tigers' blitz packages.

"Now we've put it on film and he's going to be ready for it," Orgeron said. "Obviously we're going to do some of the things we did, but we've got to make some adjustments because he's going to make some adjustments also."

Arkansas has gashed teams in recent games when their safeties have left areas of the field open to contribute to blitzes. An example came last week, when quarterback KJ Jefferson anticipated single coverage for slot receiver Treylon Burks, who ran a skinny post and easily beat Mississippi State defensive back Collin Duncan for a 14-yard touchdown with no safety help.

The Arkansas offensive line protected well and Burks shook open quickly to beat the blitz.

"People keep total blitzing us and all-out blitzing us and KJ keeps throwing it to him," Pittman said on Saturday.

LSU is tied with Texas A&M for second in the SEC and 14th in the nation with 28 sacks for an average of 3.11 per game. After the Tigers' cashed in against Alabama with their blitzing in a hostile environment, Pittman expects more of the same in Tiger Stadium.

"I anticipate that they'll use some of the things that they did against Alabama," Pittman said. "But I think any great coach, which Coach Orgeron is, they'll do something in the same look but different results."

As an example, Pittman said the Tigers might give the same look as one of their blitzes versus Alabama but do something different in coverage out of that pre-snap formation.

"All great coaches do that, and we're ready for, obviously, what they did last week," he said. "We'll see what their adjustments are and try to adjust off that."

The Razorbacks' great equalizer versus blitzes has been Jefferson, who is maturing in his pre-snap reads, which can lead to protection adjustments. The sophomore is also working behind a veteran offensive front that has handled blitzing relatively well and has largely given him time to find hot reads or get rid of the ball, as he did with a pass at running back Dominique Johnson's feet against quick pressure last week.

"When teams are blitzing like LSU does -- and they're very successful getting in the backfield causing chaos -- the main thing is just getting the ball out of my hands as quick as possible," Jefferson said.

"That's the main thing, getting the ball out to my playmakers so they can make plays, knowing where the blitz is coming from, and trying to slide the big guys toward the blitz so I'll be protected and get the ball out."

Arkansas has allowed 16 sacks, an average of 1.78 per game, to tie for 46th nationally.

Mississippi State had three sacks last week, all by linebackers, and at least one of them had a nearly unstoppable design on an Arkansas counter pass.

"It was a sack and ... there's really not a way for us to pick that particular blitz up," Pittman said. "They had a good call. I don't know if it was on a tendency or not or they just had a good call. But we're not getting blitzed quite as much this year as what we did last year. I think part of it is KJ's mobility and we're playing a little faster ball.

"The guy who is handling the blitzes well is KJ. We've seen more total, all-out blitz over the last three games than you could get in an entire season. And KJ, and specifically Treylon, have hurt that. You have nobody in the middle of the field. So, if you win your one-on-one battle and the quarterback can get it to you, usually it turns into six points, and that's what has been happening."

LSU's blitz packages came in particularly handy on third downs when Alabama was in likely passing situations due to getting behind the chains because of their lack of a run game.

The Razorbacks, who lead the SEC and rank fourth in the country with 243.8 rushing yards per game, hope to lessen the third and longs by establishing their running attack. The diversity of the Arkansas ground game has been on display much of the season, with the quartet of senior Trelon Smith, sophomore Dominque Johnson and freshmen Raheim Sanders and AJ Green complemented by Jefferson's dual-threat capability and Burks' usage on pitches and jet sweeps.

Football

NO. 25 ARKANSAS AT LSU

WHEN 6:30 p.m. Central on Saturday

WHERE Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge

RECORDS Arkansas 6-3, 2-3 SEC; LSU 4-5, 2-4

TV SEC Network