MUSIC: NLR’s Jimmy Doyle Country Club closing after 47 years of fun, music

Decades of boot scootin' and honky-tonkin' at a beloved North Little Rock nightspot will come to a close this weekend.

Jimmy Doyle Country Club is turning off the neon lights for good after a final performance Saturday by the Arkansas River Bottom Band, lead by club namesake Jimmy Doyle Brewer and his wife, Patsy Gayle Brewer. And it's a safe bet that plenty of the Brewers' musician friends will show up to sit in with the band.

On Friday, the club presents karaoke with Todd Wilson. Admission is $5 Friday, and free admission for women; Saturday's admission is $10. See the Jimmy Doyle Country Club Facebook page for more details.

The Saturday set marks the end of a run that began in 1974 at the original Jimmy Doyle location on Interstate 30 before moving to its current home at 11800 Maybelline Road, more than 30 years ago. Along the way the club has been an oasis of country music, where Nashville, Tenn., stars and local heroes performed.

Along the walls of the club are photos of some of the hit makers who have stood onstage here — Crystal Gayle, Carl Perkins, Johnny Paycheck, David Allan Coe, Marty Stuart, T.G. Sheppard, John Anderson, Alan Jackson, Aaron Tippin, Travis Tritt, Gene Watson ... and that's just scratching the surface.

In 2019 and 2021, the 10,000 square-foot nightclub — with its sparkling disco ball, large dance floor and plentiful tables — was named venue of the year by the Arkansas Country Music Awards.

Singer-songwriter David Adam Byrnes grew up in Sherwood hearing about the club and finally got to play there for the first time in 2019.

"It's always been on my bucket list," Byrnes says. "There are a million venues, but there aren't many true honky-tonks. I don't think many people realize all the things Jimmy Doyle has done and all the things he's been a part of. He's walking, talking country music history."

Though the club wasn't for sale, Jimmy and Patsy were approached by a trucking company with an offer for the building and 71/2-acre lot. It was simply too good to refuse, Patsy Brewer says.

The cavernous space was quiet on a Thursday afternoon earlier this month as the couple showed us around. It's just before the penultimate weekend of shows and the couple, who have four grandchildren and a great grandchild on the way, are reflecting on nearly 50 years of owning and performing in their honky-tonk.

Natural entertainers who have been married for 47 years, they are full of energy and stories. There's the one about a pre-fame Toby Keith stopping in and doing a few numbers; the one about Jimmy getting fired from Little Jimmie Dickens' band the day after he was hired or the one about Freddie Hart playing a new song for Jimmy in San Jose, Calif., back in the '60s.

The 85-year-old Jimmy — who punctuates the latter story with a hilarious imitation of Hart — notes with a laugh that he wasn't too keen on the track, but "Easy Loving" went on to be a bit of a hit.

Jimmy grew up in Brewer Bottoms in Arkansas County and would play guitar while his brother-in-law played fiddle. After serving in the Navy, his music career took him to Reno, Nev., where he fronted a band and also did comedy, working a circuit that found him rubbing shoulders with Buck Owens and Merle Haggard, among others.

"I had television shows in San Jose, Calif. and in one in Reno," he says. "I had a show in Las Vegas and I worked two nights a month at the Silver Dollar Casino."

He owned the Red Gate Supper Club on the Saline-Pulaski county line for a few years, returned to Reno, then came back to Arkansas for good to take over the club from his brother, George.

"I was known as Mr. Doyle when I was out in California," he says with a chuckle. "When I got back to Arkansas, it was 'Jimmy who?'"

Patsy is originally from Humnoke, and began singing in church when she was around 5. By her early teens, she was singing professionally.

Jimmy Doyle Country Club originally opened on Interstate 30 in 1974. It moved to its current location in 1989. The honky-tonk will close after two shows this weekend. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)

She went with some friends to the Red Gate where Jimmy invited her onstage for a song. Next thing you know, she's doing a show with him in Monroe, La. They were married in July 1974 and opened the first Jimmy Doyle Country Club that November.

They aimed to provide a spot for country music that was a little more upscale.

"It wasn't a dive," Jimmy says.

"We wanted to put together something like this," his wife says, "with tablecloths and a nice bar atmosphere for country music. There was nothing like that around here."

It was also convenient for touring acts coming out of Nashville, says Jimmy, a pilot who flew his own single-engine Mooney airplane until just a few years ago.

In 1989 the operation moved to its current digs, where traffic zips by along Interstate 40 and country music fans gather on weekends to socialize, have a few beverages and maybe take a spin around the dance floor.

Patsy and Jimmy have seen country trends come and go, from the "Urban Cowboy" days of the early '80s to Garth Brooks-inspired hat acts in the '90s and the pop-influenced sounds of today.

"This new stuff," Jimmy shakes his head.

They lean toward the traditional side of the coin, both in their own music and the overall aesthetic of the club.

"We have stayed more vintage," Patsy says. "People come in here and they say it's like walking back in time."

That classic feel attracted the creators of "Pursuit," a film by director Brian Skiba that stars John Cusack, Emile Hirsch, and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow. Scenes for the movie, which is set for release in early 2022, were filmed this summer in the club and parking lot. Some of Jimmy's songs are featured in the movie, he says, adding that he and Patsy perform in a scene as a brawl breaks out.

"They get into a big fight in the middle of the dance floor," Patsy says. "It looked real. The guy goes across the table and collapses the table. It was really cool to watch."

On Saturday, Jimmy and Patsy will hit their home stage for a final time with their band, whose current lineup includes longtime drummer Bruce Hearn, pianist and band leader Michael Heavener, guitarist/fiddle player Ritchie Varnell, bassist Freddie Martin and singer Joseph Logue.

They expect others to show up, but are wary of sharing names right now.

Afterward, when the club has closed for the last time, they will take a break.

"It's been a good trip," Jimmy says. "I still enjoy it. I'm not through yet, but I'm through here."

"My heart says stay, but my mind and my body tell me it's time to just do a few shows or something," Patsy says. "There are always other things to do later if we want. We're going to rest a while now, though."