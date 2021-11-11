High school basketball 3A preview

CLASS 3A BASKETBALL PREVIEW

BOYS

Early Season Super Six

Osceola Manila Dumas McGehee Rivercrest Newport

TOP TEAMS AT A GLANCE

1.Osceola

COACH Vernon Wilson

CONFERENCE 3A-3

2020-21 RECORD 21-6

TOP RETURNERS G/F Daylen Love (6-6, Sr.), F Anthony Harris (6-4, Sr.), G Dontaveon Littleton (6-2, Sr.), G Zarion Spears (6-0, Sr.)

MARQUEE GAMES Dec. 9 at Marion, Dec. 10 at Rivercrest, Jan. 11 vs. Manila, Feb. 11 at Manila

NOTEWORTHY Football season is still going, which will hamper Osceola early. ... Jerry Long, a 6-0 junior, will also make a difference for Wilson's group. ... A quartet of top sophomores add to the extensive talent the Seminoles already have.

2.Manila

COACH Lee Wimberley

CONFERENCE 3A-3

2020-21 RECORD 20-7

TOP RETURNERS G Brayden Nunnally (6-4, Jr.), G Jake Baltimore (5-11, Sr.), G Dax Davison (6-1, Sr.), F Costner Smith (6-3, Jr.)

MARQUEE GAMES Dec. 2 at Jonesboro, Dec. 20 vs. Rector, Jan. 28 vs. Rivercrest, Feb. 11 vs. Osceola

NOTEWORTHY Nunnally, an all-conference returner, has been starting since his ninth-grade season. ... Baltimore was also an all-league pick for a team with three returning regulars. ... Rex Farmer, a 6-5 freshman, and Luke Kirk, a 6-0 sophomore, will be players to keep an eye on. ... Extended bench will help the Lions tremendously because it gives Wimberley a multitude of options.

3.Dumas

COACH Larry Harris

CONFERENCE 3A-8

2020-21 RECORD 17-4

TOP RETURNERS G Mike Reddick (6-1, Jr.), C Kavion Beavers (6-0, 235)

MARQUEE GAMES Nov. 19 at Bergman, Dec. 10 at Lake Village, Jan. 14 at McGehee, Feb. 8 vs. McGehee

NOTEWORTHY Two other Reddick players, Tommy, a sophomore, and Billy, a freshman, will boost the Bobcats. Both are capable to scoring in bunches, along with their older brother. ... Strong junior high program continues to flourish, making the varsity team even better. ... Beavers will be huge inside, particularly with Tamarja Parker and Kylin James having graduated.

4.McGehee

COACH Dalton Cox

CONFERENCE 3A-8

2020-21 RECORD 18-5

TOP RETURNERS G A.J. Jordan (5-11, Sr.), G Jabrien Jordan (6-0, Sr.), G Ky Bell (5-9, So.)

MARQUEE GAMES Dec. 7 Lake Village, Jan. 14 vs. Dumas, Feb. 8 at Dumas

NOTEWORTHY Like top-ranked Osceola, the Owls will be missing some of its top players because they'll be making a deep playoff run in football. ... McGehee was a Class 3A semifinalist last year, losing to eventual champ Harding Academy 51-45. ... The Owls are expected to challenge Dumas for the 3A-8 title.

5.Rivercrest

COACH Hunter Robinson

CONFERENCE 3A-3

2020-21 RECORD 15-10

TOP RETURNERS F Braylon Diggs (6-5, Sr.), G Clay Burks (6-1, Sr.), G Layth Laythmn (5-9, Sr.), G/F Mike Sharp (6-6, Sr.)

MARQUEE GAMES Dec. 10 vs. Osceola, Jan. 6 vs. Manila, Jan. 21 at Osceola

NOTEWORTHY Burks, a three-year starter, averaged nearly 15 points, 4 assists and 3 steals per game last season. ... Diggs averaged 10 points and seven rebounds as a junior. ... How quickly the Colts transition from football to basketball will be crucial, especially for Sharp and Laythmn. ... Robinson is in his fourth year.

6.Newport

COACH Ty Ferguson

CONFERENCE 3A-2

2020-21 RECORD 17-5

TOP RETURNERS G Jaren Frazier (5-10, Sr.), G Jalen Frazier (5-10, Sr.), F Isaiah Kendall (6-6, Jr.)

MARQUEE GAMES Nov. 16 at Forrest City, Dec. 17 vs. Harding Academy, Jan. 14 at Harding Academy

NOTEWORTHY Ferguson got a late start after being hired in June from Bradford. ... Greyhounds lost their final two games of the season in 2020-21. ... Defense will be a focal point for the Newport, which will be inexperienced but deep.

ON THE CUSP Harding Academy, Clinton, Bergman

IMPACT PLAYERS

1.Senior Daylen Love, Osceola, Forward

The senior averaged 23 points, 10 rebounds, 2 blocks and 2 steals last season for Osceola, which has high hopes after suffering a quick exit from the postseason. Love, an all-Arkansas player who scored at least 30 points in a pair of games, is coming off a strong summer in AAU ball as well. All of that should carry over.

2.Junior Brandon Scott, Charleston, Guard

The strong-armed junior shouldn't have a problem getting in basketball shape after leading the football team through the playoffs. Scott was an all-state and all-conference player as a sophomore, so Coach B.J. Ross should anticipate a repeat of that. He had a 41-point game last year, too.

3.Junior Mike Reddick, Dumas, Guard

Reddick averaged 13 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals in his sophomore season, leading to him being named all-state and all-3A-8. There's no sense in Coach Larry Harris expecting anything less. He's starting to get collegiate attention, too, with the University of Arkansas at Monticello recently offering him a scholarship.

OTHERS TO KEEP AN EYE ON Bradlee Kemp, Lamar; B.J. Gilliam, Mayflower; Brayden Nunnally, Manila

KEY STORYLINES TO FOLLOW

1.Can Harding Academy do it again -- after football season?

Harding Academy didn't play its first game last season until three days before New Year's because of all the football players it had out. The defending champs will again have a number of guys on the gridiron, but it's not a question of whether Trey Jameson will get them to mesh or not. It's how fast that'll happen.

2.Will talent carry Osceola to the title?

The Seminoles may be the most talented team in the state, top to bottom, but they'll have to stay healthy. Playing in the 3A-3 – arguably the top conference in Class 3A – will prepare them for what's to come. Manila will be right on Osceola's heels from the outset.

3.How far will McGehee go in Cox's first season?

Dalton Cox spent four years as an assistant at Stuttgart before accepting the job at McGehee in the summer. He'll have a senior-heavy group to work with, despite losing all-state guard David Moore. The Owls were good enough to win a state title last season (lost in the final four) and possess that same kind of potential this year. Cox, though, is excited about what he has, for good reason.

GIRLS

Early Season Super Six

Bergman Centerpoint Mountain View Episcopal Collegiate Rose Bud Harding Academy

TOP TEAMS AT A GLANCE

1.Bergman

COACH James Halitzka

CONFERENCE 3A-1

2020-21 RECORD 37-2

TOP RETURNERS G Kara Ponder (5-8, Sr.), G Maddi Holt (5-7, Jr.), G Abby Hodges (5-5, Sr.), C Karsen Edwards (6-0, Sr.)

MARQUEE GAMES Nov. 19 vs. Dumas, Jan. 4 at Valley Springs, Jan. 28 vs. Valley Springs

NOTEWORTHY The entire starting lineup will run it back for Bergman, which was Class 3A's top team for the majority of the regular season a year ago before losing in the state tournament. ... Ponder has hit more than 100 three-pointers in each of the past two seasons. ... Edwards shot 42% from beyond the arc as a junior. ... Sophomore Ruby Trammell will be a factor this year.

2.Centerpoint

COACH John Bright

CONFERENCE 3A-7

2020-21 RECORD 23-6

TOP RETURNERS G Monika Flores (5-5, Sr.), G Marlee Bright (5-8, Jr.), G Precious Anderson (5-3, Sr.), C Ella Spray (6-0, Sr.)

MARQUEE GAMES Nov. 30 at Nashville, Jan. 7 at Ashdown, Feb. 1 vs. Ashdown

NOTEWORTHY Bailey Brown and Anna White, a pair of seniors, can shoot it well from behind the three-point line. ... A buzzer-beater by Mayflower kept Centerpoint from winning its first state championship last season. ... The Lady Knights will have advantages in the paint on most nights.

3.Mountain View

COACH Randall Storey

CONFERENCE 3A-2

2020-21 RECORD 21-4

TOP RETURNERS G/F Josie Storey (5-11, Sr.), G Rylee Shipman (5-7, Sr.), F Emry Johnson (6-0, Sr.)

MARQUEE GAMES Nov. 22 vs. Central Arkansas Christian, Nov. 30 vs. Harding Academy, Jan. 18 vs. Rose Bud, Feb. 1 at Harding Academy

NOTEWORTHY Last season didn't end the way Mountain View hoped, but its got a number of key players back. ... Storey takes over for Casey Scribner. ... Josie Storey, an all-state player, has committed to play for the University of Tennessee-Martin.

4.Episcopal Collegiate

COACH Micah Marsh

CONFERENCE 3A-6

2020-21 RECORD 21-8

TOP RETURNERS G Avery Marsh (5-7, Sr.), F Riley Brady (5-10, Jr.), F Jalie Tritt (6-2, Sr.), G Olivia Jackson (5-3, Sr.)

MARQUEE GAMES Dec. 2 vs. Pulaski Academy, Dec. 7 vs. Central Arkansas Christian, Jan. 21 at Central Arkansas Christian

NOTEWORTHY The Lady Wildcats lost twice to last season's champ, Mayflower, by a total of nine points. ... Episcopal Collegiate will be top heavy again and led by its crafty point guard Marsh, who had 19 points and five steals in the season opener. ... They will be the favorites to win the 3A-6, along with rival Central Arkansas Christian.

5.Clinton

COACH Matthew Post

CONFERENCE 3A-2

2020-21 RECORD 19-12

TOP RETURNERS G Alexa Hooher (5-4, Sr.), G Reese McDonald (5-5, Jr.), F Kylie Lasater (5-11, Jr.), F Sydney Standridge (5-9, Jr.)

MARQUEE GAMES Dec. 7 at Pangburg, Jan. 7 at Mountain View, Jan. 21 at Harding Academy, Feb. 11 vs. Rose Bud

NOTEWORTHY The frontcourt will be imposing, with Lasater and Erika Sykes (6-0). ... Clinton busted out the games by winning its first nine games last season but alternated wins and losses over its final nine. ... The Lady Yellowjackets have a nonconference battle with Rural Special today. ... The usual tough games in the 3A-2 are on the way.

6.Harding Academy

COACH Rusty Garner

CONFERENCE 3A-2

2020-21 RECORD 18-11

TOP RETURNERS G/F Calle Citty (6-0, Jr.), F Eva Abraham (5-10, So.), G McKenney Sheffield (5-5, So.)

MARQUEE GAMES Nov. 30 at Mountain View, Dec. 3 vs. Rose Bud, Jan. 21 vs. Clinton, Feb. 4 at Rose Bud

NOTEWORTHY Still a young team that will improve, particularly because of a tough schedule. ... Garner is in his 15th season as head coach. ... Citty should have a big year after being one of the team's pivotal pieces for the past two seasons. ... Harding Academy lost its final three games of the season in 2020-21, including a 54-35 setback to Hoxie during regionals.

ON THE CUSP Rose Bud, Central Arkansas Christian, Hoxie

IMPACT PLAYERS

1.Junior Maddi Holt, Bergman, Guard

An all-stater last season who went over 1,200 points for her career as a sophomore. She's already averaging 26 points, and it's still really early (only seven games in). There shouldn't be a drop off the rest of the year either because she's got a very good supporting cast around her.

2.Junior Marlee Bright, Centerpoint, Guard

The last time Bright was on the court for the Lady Knights, she was busy putting up 11 points and 6 rebounds while playing the entire game against Mayflower for the title in March. That's an average night for her, but she's more than motivated to help get Centerpoint back to that final after doing so as a sophomore.

3.Senior Ava Knoedl, Central Arkansas Christian, Guard

Nothing's changed for the senior -- she's still the best shooter in the state (although Farmington's Carson Dillard is hot on her trails). The Mississippi College commit may see her numbers tick upwards with Bethany Dillard now playing collegiately at Union (Tenn.). But Knoedl will be up for it. There's no reason to think the all-stater wouldn't be.

OTHERS TO KEEP AN EYE ON Brynlee Huggins, Pangburn; Riley Brady, Episcopal Collegiate; Riley Bryant, Central Arkansas Christian; Kyndal Rooks, Rose Bud

KEY STORYLINES TO FOLLOW

1.Will Bergman finish the job?

The best team in Class 3A will have a target on its back just like last year. The Lady Panthers ripped off 31 victories in a row until a loss to the reigning champs ended their season in the semifinals. So there's a feeling of unfinished business for Coach James Halitzka's group. They're more than equipped to do it.

2.How good are the others?

Bergman nearly returned its whole team, and everyone else in Class 3A knows that. There will be a number of programs alternating in the top tier all season. Centerpoint, Episcopal Collegiate and Mountain View, just to name a few, will be in that bunch. ... but so will schools like Harding Academy and Valley Springs.

3.Who comes out of the stacked 3A-2?

There may not be a team head and shoulders above anyone else in the conference. Each has a marquee player, from Calle Citty at Harding Academy to Kyndal Rooks at Rose Bud. Clinton has a lot back, and Pangburn won't be a pushover. And of course, there's Mountain View. Good luck trying to come out unscathed.

Episcopal Collegiate senior guard Avery Marsh (10) had 19 points and five steals in the Lady Wildcats’ season opener. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Justin Cunningham)

Central Arkansas Christian senior guard Ava Knoedl (right), a Mississippi College commit, is considered one of the best shooters in the state. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Justin Cunningham)