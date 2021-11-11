• Curtis Means, a 16-month-old Alabama boy who weighed less than a pound at birth when his mother went into labor after only 21 weeks and one day of gestation, has been certified by Guinness World Records as the world's most premature baby to survive.

• Remi Ouvrard, 28, broke an altitude record by standing on top of a hot-air balloon at 11,932 feet and eventually reaching 13,175 feet in a flight over Chatellerault in western France for a stunt during a national telethon that raised money for research into rare neuromuscular diseases.

• Mark Lantis, who got lost in Yellowstone National Park in 2018 while trying to find a treasure chest hidden by millionaire Forrest Fenn, lost a bid to avoid paying $2,880 to cover the cost of his helicopter rescue when a federal appeals court upheld his reckless disorderly conduct conviction.

• Glen Casada, a Republican state lawmaker from Franklin, Tenn., who resigned as House speaker in 2019 amid revelations that he exchanged sexually explicit text messages about women with his former chief of staff, announced that he won't run for reelection.

• Santiago Nieto, the leader of Mexico's financial investigations unit, resigned after a private plane carrying guests to his wedding in Guatemala was found carrying $35,000 in undeclared cash, creating what President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador called "scandalous" optics.

• Brendan Evans, 35, of Hollywood, Fla., will serve 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to beating a pit-bull puppy named Ollie in 2017, stabbing it 50 times and stuffing it into a suitcase while it was still alive, prosecutors said.

• Imhotep Norman, 28, of Spartanburg, S.C., who pleaded guilty to leaving his 19-month-old daughter to die in a burning car as he tried to flee on foot after he was forced to stop by state police, was sentenced to 28 years in prison.

• Marcus Boudreaux, a school superintendent in Biloxi, Miss., said administrators, acting on a tip, quickly located a student who was arrested for taking an unloaded gun to school, the third such incident since mid-October.

• Keishia Thorpe, a 12th-grade English teacher at the International High School Langley Park in Bladensburg, Md., whose students mostly come from immigrant and refugee families, was named winner of the $1 million Global Teaching Prize from the London-based Varkey Foundation.