Jonesboro family's $1M donation moves UAMS closer to National Cancer Institution designation goal

University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences officials announced Wednesday that they are halfway to their financial goal of achieving a National Cancer Institute designation, which is expected to have a $72 million economic impact on Arkansas and advance treatment options in the state.

A $1 million gift from Kim and Chris Fowler of Jonesboro raises the academic hospital's total donations to more than $15 million. It plans to raise $30 million overall.

"We are making incredibly strong progress towards our goals," UAMS Cancer Institute Director Michael J. Birrer told a crowd Wednesday. "Gifts like this continue to allow us to recruit and hire the best and the brightest young researches who bring additional grant money to this institution."

Overall the designation will create more than 1,500 jobs over five years, a news release said. Birrer said the institution is already making changes to gain the status, and those changes include the reorganization of the clinical trial office. He said 22 staff members have been hired for the office since July.

There are 71 National Cancer Institute-designated cancer centers in 36 states, according to a UAMS media release. The closest to Arkansas is a pediatric center in Memphis. Other centers are in Dallas and Oklahoma City.

So far the hospital has received about $50 million through the funding. The designation will help UAMS receive more federal funding and approval for clinical trials that are only available for National Cancer Institute institutions.

"We will have a robust trial office that brings new drugs in that you can't get anywhere else," Birrer said. "Frankly, 30 years ago I would say, 'Is that really important?' because the drugs were uninteresting, but now the drugs are really, really important."

About 68% of cancer treatment funding for research and clinical trials goes to National Cancer Institute-designated centers, the release said. Other non-designated centers compete for the remaining 32%.

UAMS' cancer center sees about 3,000 new patients a year and 25,000 patients overall with about 125,000 visits, Birrer said. This number would be expected to grow with a designation because the center would pull more patients from around the nation.

"Any cancer patient will tell you, when they have their health, they have everything," Birrer said.

The institution also will have to reach out and provide more services around the state to help gain the designation.

"The rural areas will need to get services such as mammograms," Birrer said. "If we don't do it, we can't get the designation."

A partnership with Baptist Health will help UAMS reach more in the state, Birrer said.

Chris Fowler, president of Fowler Foods Inc., said Wednesday that he understands the importance of cancer treatment on a personal level. The couple made the gift in appreciation of James Y. Suen, M.D., who treated Chris Fowler for throat cancer in 2011.

"A lot of people use a cliche to say I owe my life to somebody," Chris Fowler said. "But I can stand here today, and I stand here today, because Dr. Suen saved my life."

Many in Arkansas don't understand how important UAMS is for the people of the state, he said.

"UAMS is like a diamond in the rough," said Fowler, a first-generation Taco Bell and second-generation KFC franchise owner.

UAMS began raising funds for the institute in 2019 after Senate Bill 151, signed by Gov. Asa Hutchinson, created an annual funding stream for the designation.

"Raising $15 million for a single cause in such a short time is remarkable, and I want to thank every single donor who has helped make this possible," said Cam Patterson, M.D., MBA, UAMS chancellor and UAMS Health CEO. "We are humbled and extremely grateful to the Fowlers for their generosity and love for their fellow Arkansans.

"The Fowler family is beloved and well-known for being successful in business, but they are also known for their giving spirit. This gift is representative of that."