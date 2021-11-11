Tax not borne by all

It seems unfair to me that people who do not own real estate get to vote to raise taxes on those who do. Besides the fact that our real estate taxes are already too high, being the second highest millage in the state, why should everyone get to vote to raise taxes on a select group of people? I would expect them to vote yes if it doesn't affect them. But it hurts those who may be struggling to pay these taxes already.

I have nothing against libraries, for sure, but there should be another way to raise money for them without punishing real estate property owners. Fundraisers come to mind. They could actually be something the community could look forward to and take part in if they were designed to be fun. Book readings, book signings, spelling bees, book fairs, candy sales, arts and crafts competitions, etc., could be profitable. Displays showing the history of our libraries as well as educational exhibits explaining what the future of libraries may look like would be interesting. Letting people know what all is available through the library system would be helpful in sparking community interest in preserving them.

People will pay for what is fun and interesting. But don't put the entire burden on people who own real estate!

PEGGY PERKINS

Little Rock

Known and unknown

Celia Storey's article on the grave of unknown soldiers at Arlington Cemetery and the Schnedlers' article on national cemeteries in Arkansas highlight the run-up to a Veterans Day remembrance.

Recently, we were in Luxembourg and visited the American cemetery where are buried 5,000 American soldiers. At least, these heroes of World War II, known and unknown, have permanent places of repose.

What struck me were the lists etched in concrete of known soldiers, but who rest in unknown graves. They gave the ultimate and also should be remembered this day, including two Arkansans listed on the wall: Second Lieutenant Walter W. Sanders and Private Edward Ricks.

RICHARD STEINKAMP

Little Rock

Just to avoid science

So a Republican state representative from North Dakota who opposes vaccine mandates has tested positive for the coronavirus, and is "feeling rough." His solution? Taking an animal deworming drug.

Anything to avoid science, I guess.

MARY N. WATERS

Little Rock

All that sliminess ...

If only Ivermectin could get rid of all the "slugs" in Washington, D.C.

JEAN WHITE

Little Rock