Lisa Kelley-Gibbs: Advice from Mama was always firm, final

My mama liked to give advice. Whether her guidance was based in sound reasoning or factual analysis, well, that was of little import. She had a word of wisdom for all sorts of subject matter that someone, somewhere, once upon a time, had told to her, or she thought they told to her, or she heard on a commercial, and she'd be remiss if she didn't impart that kind of wisdom to her only child.

It was illegal to drive barefooted. Illegal to change lanes in an intersection. Illegal to pass someone on a bridge. The fact that she drove with both feet at the same time -- one on the gas and one on the brake -- now, that was neither unsafe nor hard on the car. That was just good driving.

Mama swore I'd go blind if I sat too close to the television or read in a dimly lighted room. Coffee would stunt my growth. Swimming after lunch would draw my legs and sink me to the bottom. Cracking my knuckles would give me the Arthur-itis.

Not wearing a coat when it was cold outside would be the death of me, as would not taking it off when I came back in the house. I'd be sick before morning if I went to bed with a wet head, and we might as well call the coroner if I went outside with one.

No matter the activity, Mama had a rule for it, which she delivered with the authority of a judge and the finality of an executioner. I took these truths to be self-evident, until I grew a bit older. When I hit double digits, the more confident she sounded, the more suspect I became. This was long before personal computers were at our fingertips to search the validity of such things, but this did not slow me from challenging her. Our conversations typically went like this:

"Black socks are bad for your feet," Mama'd say.

"No," I'd answer. "Why?" ("No" and "why" were a valuable part of my arsenal. I was destined to be a lawyer.)

"They just are."

"I don't believe that."

"Well, that doesn't make it untrue. Someone told me that once, and I remembered it."

"Who told you?"

"I don't remember."

"But you just said you remembered ... "

"I said I remembered what they said. I didn't say I remembered the 'they' that said it. Now hush."

"Do you think my feet know what color sock I'm wearing? What if my right foot's not as smart as my left?"

"Lisa Lynn..."

Saying my first and middle names closed the conversation like a period at the end of a sentence. Replying likewise with a "Brenda Joyce" took everything up a notch, and I reserved that for holidays and special occasions.

As you, dear readers, gather with friends and family this holiday season, may I remind you of the wisdom in keeping politics and religion away from the turkey and dressing. Look for common ground. It takes more muscles to frown than smile.