Local basketball roundup

PREP BASKETBALL

BOYS

Valley Springs 57, Shiloh Christian 52

Valley Springs handed Shiloh its first loss of the season Wednesday at the Lamar Classic.

Connor Menifee had 13 points for the Saints (1-1), who opened their season Tuesday with a 62-29 rout of Two Rivers, while JC Philip added 12.

Huntsville 52, Clarksville 51

Owen Ashlock had 26 points to lead Clarksville, but Huntsville had the upper hand in a win over the Panthers during Tuesday's action in the Clarksville Classic.

Braxton Payne added 14 points for Clarksville.

Farmington 74, Lamar 39

Layne Taylor had 27 points Tuesday as Farmington earned its second win in as many days with a rout of Lamar.

Nathan Monroe added 10 points for the Cardinals.

Mountainburg 74, Arkansas Arts Academy 72 (OT)

Sam Ortlieb hit a game-tying 3-pointer at the end of regulation, then the Dragons rallied in overtime Monday in coach Chop Jones' debut as the school's coach.

Ortlieb and Zach Jones scored 19 points apiece to power the Dragons. John Shepherd had 14 and Jodin Davidson finished with 12 for the Dragons (1-0).

GIRLS

Mountainburg 78, Arkansas Arts Academy 4

Hailey Reed scored a game-high 22 points to help lead Mountainburg girls coach Paige Jones to a season-opening win over Arkansas Arts Academy.

Emily Henson finished with 12 for the winners.