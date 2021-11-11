Local signing roundup

BENTONVILLE WEST

SWIMMING

West swimmer goes west with Utah

Chloe Thompson will continue her swimming career in the Pacific 12 Conference as the Bentonville West standout signed her national letter of intent with Utah.

Thompson is a three-time state champion for the Lady Wolverines. She won her first state title in 2020 when she won the 200-yard freestyle in 1 minute, 52.99 seconds as a sophomore, then she repeated the feat last year with a slightly improved time of 1:52.88.

She turned out to be a double winner last year when she also won the 500 freestyle in 5 minutes flat after finishing as the state runnerup the past two seasons. Thompson also helped West to a third-place finish in the 200 medley relay and a fourth-place outing in the 400 freestyle relay.

SOFTBALL

Lady Wolverines have three to sign letters

A trio of Bentonville West softball players elected to take their talents northward when they signed their national letters of intent Wednesday afternoon at the school's lecture hall.

Caroline Wilhelm signed to play at Pittsburg (Kan.) State, while Marybeth Dyson chose Missouri Southern and Laynee Tapp made Crowder College her choice. Wilhelm, an utility infielder for the Lady Wolverines, hit .356 with four home runs and 31 hits, and she expects to keep the same role at Pittsburg.

Dyson, a centerfielder, earned all-state and first-team all-conference honors after she hit .476 with 20 hits and scored 22 runs and will continue to play that position at Missouri Southern. Tapp, an all-conference selection at shortstop, hit .332 with two home runs, but she will move to third place for Crowder.

BASEBALL

Pannell signs letter of intent with UCA

Fayetteville senior Jake Pannell signed a national letter of intent to play baseball at the University of Central Arkansas on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period for non-football players.

Pannell is a two-year letterman for the Bulldogs as a pitcher and infielder. In 2020 Pannell closed two games before the season was canceled because of covid-19.

As a junior, Pannell started three games and recorded 25 strikeouts.

Three Pointers sign letters of intent on Wednesday

Three senior members of the defending Class 5A state champion Van Buren Pointers baseball team signed national letters of intent on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period for non-football players.

Connor Brady signed with Eastern Oklahoma State College in Wilburton, Okla., Eli Gilreath signed a letter of intent with Missouri Southern State University in Joplin, Mo., and Josh Nowotny signed a scholarship with Central Baptist College in Conway.

The Pointers were 27-7 last season and defeated Jonesboro 12-1 in the Class 6A state championship game.

Five Wolverines made college decisions

Two sets of Bentonville West players will remain teammates in college after they signed their national letters of intent during Wednesday afternoon's ceremony at the school's lecture hall.

Landon Grigg and Cole Kitchens both signed with Crowder College in Neosho, Mo., while Hunter Guill and Josh Wacaser made National Park College in Hot Springs their choice. A fifth Wolverine, Drew Carter, chose to sign with Highland (Kan.) Community College.

Grigg hit .323 for the Wolverines last season with two home runs, two triples and six doubles among his 31 hits, and he was 5-3 as a pitcher with a 2.09 ERA, 64 strikeouts and 29 walks in his team-high 57 innings. Kitchens, meanwhile, was 2-0 with one save and a 1.19 ERA as a pitcher and hit .299 with three doubles and drove in 17 runs.

Guill was right behind with a .298 average with three doubles and 17 RBIs, while Wacaser saw limited action last year and scored one run. Carter, meanwhile, had a hit and two RBIs with only one official at-bat, and he was 1-2 with one save as a pitcher with 27 strikeouts, 12 walks and a 1.75 ERA in 28 innings.

VOLLEYBALL

Snodgrass inks LOI with Rhodes University

Fayetteville senior Sophie Snodgrass signed a national letter of intent to play volleyball at Rhodes University on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period for non-football players.

Snodgrass was a two-year starter on back-to-back Class 6A state championship teams as a middle-blocker. Snodgrass recorded 142 career kills and 108 career blocks.

She was named to the AVCA All-Region team and the AVCA Best and Brightest Team in 2021.

Greenwood foursome sign letters of intent

Four senior members of the Greenwood High School volleyball team signed national letters of intent to play at the college level on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period for non-football players.

Megan Gray, the daughter of Michael and Deborah Gray, signed a scholarship with Hendrix College in Conway.

Grace Woody, the daughter of Bill ad Melanie Woody, signed to play at Baptist University.

Macey Cutsinger, the daughter of BJ and Nicole Cherry, signed with Oklahoma Baptist University.

Hallie Jones, the daughter of Cody and Angela Jones, signed a scholarship with Arkansas Tech University.

GOLF

Wilson headed to Harding University

Fayetteville senior Madeleine Wilson signed a national letter of intent to play golf at Harding University on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period for non-football players.

Wilson was a key member of the Class 6A state runner-up Lady Bulldogs' golf team in 2021, earning 6A-West All-Conference honors and earning a spot on the Arkansas Activities Association Class 6A all-state team.

