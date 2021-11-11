Police beat: Man facing drug, firearms charges

Man facing drug, firearms charges

Little Rock police arrested a man on drug and gun charges Tuesday, seizing half a dozen firearms, according to an arrest report.

Montrell Austin, 37, was arrested during execution of a search warrant at a house in the 8500 block of Geyer Springs Road, where officers found six guns, a quarter pound of fentanyl, about 2 ounces of heroin, and oxycodone, the report states.

Austin gave written consent to search his house in the 2600 block of Elkhart Drive in Little Rock, where officers found about 30 hydrocodone pills, according to the report.

Austin is a felon and cannot legally own firearms, and the report notes that the Geyer Springs Road address is within 1,000 feet of a day-care facility. In Arkansas, anyone charged with a Class C felony or higher within 1,000 feet of a day-care center may be punished with an additional 10 years in prison.