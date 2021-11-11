Michigan starts strong, holds off pesky Buffalo

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Hunter Dickinson scored 27 points to help No. 6 Michigan open with an 88-76 win over Buffalo on Wednesday night.

The Wolverines started strong in their season opener, leading by as much as 21 points in the first half and going ahead 51-36 at halftime, before coming out flat in the second half.

The Bulls were much more aggressive and it paid off, allowing them to cut the deficit to five points with five-plus minutes left against Coach Juwan Howard's team.

"Juwan probably got a couple more gray hairs," Dickinson said.

The players, meanwhile, learned a lesson about getting comfortable with a big lead.

"Things like that will help us down the stretch and help us prepare for the adversity that's coming ahead for us," Dickinson said.

Caleb Houstan helped Michigan pull away, making a three-pointer to give the Wolverines a 15-point lead with 3:12 left. The highly touted freshman finished with 11 points and six rebounds.

"He's such a a great shooter and the way our offense is designed, he's going to have a lot of open shots," Dickinson said. "He's got a really good opportunity to score a lot for us."

Terrance Williams scored 15 points and Eli Brooks had 11 points and four assists for the Wolverines.

Buffalo's Jeenathan Williams scored a career-high 32 points.

FLORIDA STATE 105,

PENN 70

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Malik Osborne had 18 points and 13 rebounds, Anthony Polite scored 17 points, and No. 20 Florida State won its seventh consecutive home opener, routing Pennsylvania.

Osborne, who missed Florida State's second exhibition game with flu-like symptoms, was energetic from the start in recording his fourth career double-double and third at Florida State. He shot 4 of 6 from the floor and 9 of 12 from the free-throw line.

Rayquan Evans added 14 points and four assists, while Houston transfer Caleb Mills scored 10 of his 14 points in the second half in his debut with the Seminoles. Mills shot 6 of 13 from the floor while adding 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals.

Jordan Dingle had 23 points on 8-of-15 shooting while Jonah Charles and Clark Slajchert added 12 points for Penn.

SEC

TEXAS A&M 64,

NORTH FLORIDA 46

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Henry Coleman III scored 27 points and Texas A&M pulled away down the stretch to defeat North Florida.

Marcus Williams added 11 points for the Aggies, who had a hard time getting on track against the Ospreys (0-2), who lost at Texas Tech on Tuesday.

Coleman, a transfer from Duke, slammed one down a minute before the end of the first half and former University of Arkansas player Ethan Henderson (LR Parkview) made a fastbreak layup at the buzzer to give Texas A&M a 36-32 lead at the break.

The Aggies never trailed in the second half but were only up 45-41 after Jadyn Parker and Josh Berenbaum scored at the rim.

From there the Aggies took charge, starting with Coleman hitting three of four free throws to start a 7-0 run than continued as a 19-5 game-closing surge.

VANDERBILT 91,

ALABAMA STATE 72

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Jordan Wright scored 16 points, Scotty Pippen Jr. and Jamaine Mann each added 15 points and Vanderbilt beat Alabama State.

Vanderbilt built a 16-3 lead, capped by eight consecutive points from Myles Stute, and led 42-27 at the break. Wright converted a three-point play as Vanderbilt started the second half on an 11-2 run to extend its lead to 24 points.

Alabama State answered with a 9-0 run until Pippen's four-point play. Mann scored eight consecutive Vanderbilt points during a 16-3 run to make it 73-46 with 9:36 remaining.

Mann was 7 of 9 from the line as Vanderbilt attempted 33 free throws, making 25, compared to 17 attempts for Alabama State.

Stute scored 13 points for Vanderbilt (1-0). Pippen had four steals and the Commodores forced 24 turnovers.

MISSISSIPPI STATE 75,

NORTH ALABAMA 49

STARKVILLE, Miss. -- Garrison Brooks scored 18 points and Mississippi State went on a late run to pull away for a victory over North Alabama in a season opener.

Omar Figueroa's layup pulled North Alabama within 55-45 with 7:15 remaining, but Iverson Molinar hit a layup and Shakeel Moore, Brooks and Cameron Matthews followed with dunks to ignite a 15-0 run that sealed the win.

Molinar finished with 13 points for the Bulldogs, while Matthews grabbed 14 rebounds -- adding 7 points and 4 assists.

Mississippi State has won eight of its last nine season openers and is 4-0 all-time against North Alabama.

