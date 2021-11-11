OPINION | LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Monument desires

Editor, The Commercial:

As Veterans Day is celebrated today at schools and across the city, state and nation, it is with hope and great expectations that we look forward to a World War II Monument being given a permanent home at the new Veterans Building in Pine Bluff, per Jefferson County Judge Gerald Robinson, and say thank you.

This is the only monument dedicated in 1947 in Arkansas that specifically honors Pine Bluff Jefferson County African American soldiers. Originally, it was placed in Townsend Park by the Young People's Victory Club of Pine Bluff; Mrs. Edna Mays, organizer, Zacharian Butler, President.

In 2001 vandals were defacing the monument regularly with gang marking and paint, and in May 2001, the late Jefferson County Judge Jack Jones Sr., at the request of family members, PBICVR, Inc., and the Pine Bluff Baptist Pastors Ministers' Conference, the monument was transported to the present site on the Courthouse grounds for a more vivid location.

There is history of bravery performed by one of the soldier's names listed on monument. He manned a weapon on the ship he was assigned, and risked his life shooting down enemy planes during this war. Therefore, on Veterans Day, we remember all soldiers who gave the ultimate sacrifice to keep this nation free.

The Rev. Jesse C. Turner, MS, CED

Executive Director, Pine Bluff Interested Citizens for Voter Registration, Inc.