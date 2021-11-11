LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Nahlen, Devlin duo at South on Main

Brian Nahlen and Nick Devlin perform from 8-10 p.m. Saturday at South on Main, 1304 Main St., Little Rock. (501) 244-9660; southonmain.com. Admission is free.

Playing together recently as a duo, Nahlen and Devlin have long careers in the Central Arkansas music scene. Nahlen, a singer-songwriter, has been a solo performer and led his own band and Devlin, a native of Edinburgh, Scotland, is known as the flashy electric guitarist in the Amy Garland Band and The Salty Dogs, and his credits stretch to the latter days of the Greasy Greens.

Nahlen has released two solo albums, "Better Than I Thought It Could Be" and "Cicada Moon."

◼️ Charlotte Taylor performs from 5-8 p.m. Friday as part of 2nd Friday Art Night at the Old State House Museum, 300 W. Markham St., Little Rock. Admission is free. (501) 324-9351; OldStateHouse.com.

◼️ Bun B, along with opening act Landon Wordswell, performs at 8 p.m. Friday at The Hall in Little Rock, 721 W. Ninth St., Little Rock. Tickets are $25 for standing-room floor or $45 for limited seating in the mezzanine. Nelly, along with opening acts Harper Grace and Dusty Black, performs at 8 p.m. Wednesday. Tickets range from $76.50 to $476.50. (501) 406-1364; ticketweb.com.

◼️ Jameson Burton & Tai Nishiuchi perform at 7 p.m. Friday at Stone's Throw Stifft Station, 3015 W. Markham St., Little Rock, (501) 379-8663; stonesthrowbeer.com.

◼️ Pecos & The Rooftops, along with opening act Jacob Stelly, performs a standing-room only show at 8:15 p.m. today ($20); "Miles & Marvin," a tribute show to Miles Davis and Marvin Gaye, will feature Rodney Block and Joshua Asante & The Velvet Kente Arkestra, at 9 p.m. Friday ($15 advance, $20 day of show; $20 limited reserve seating); Drive-by Truckers, along with opening act Buffalo Nichols, perform a standing-room only show at 8 p.m. Monday ($30) at the Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave., 10 Shackleford Drive, Little Rock. (501) 823-0090; revroom.com.

◼️ Texas Hill performs at 8:15 p.m. Saturday ($20) at Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave., Little Rock. Admission is $10. (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com.

◼️ Colour Design and Morbid Visionz perform at 8 p.m. Friday ($10); Sister Dynamite performs at 9 p.m. Saturday ($7); and Pony Bradshaw, along with opening act The Libras, performs at 8 p.m. Wednesday ($10) at White Water Tavern, West Seventh and Thayer streets, Little Rock. (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com.

◼️ Red and the Revelers perform at 9 p.m. Friday; Jason Lee Hale & The Personal Space Invaders perform at 9 p.m. Saturday and Hummin' Bird with Peach Blush perform at 9 pm. Sunday at Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St., North Little Rock, (501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com.

◼️ Indigo Honey performs at 9 p.m. Friday and UnitCode: Machine performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at Neighbors/Area 51, 6511 Warden Road, Sherwood, (501) 835-5510.

◼️ Crowbar, Sumokem and Pantheon perform at 7 p.m. today; Hells Angels will host an album release show with Yuni Wa as master of ceremonies at 7 p.m. Friday; and Top of the Wheel, Black Horse and Sable Lining perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Vino's, 923 W. Seventh St., Little Rock, (501) 375-8468; vinosbrewpub.com.

◼️ Zach McKenzie performs at 7 p.m. Friday, Clayton Nichols performs at noon Saturday and Dudecalledrob performs at 9 p.m. Saturday at Fassler Hall, 311 E. Capitol Ave., Little Rock, (501) 246-4757; fasslerhall.com.

◼️ Mayday by Midnight performs at 9 p.m. Saturday at The Library Kitchen + Lounge, 313 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. (501) 916-9826; thelibrarylr.com.

◼️ Mister Lucky performs at 8 pm. Friday and Parker Francis performs at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at JJ's Grill, 12111 W Markham St., Little Rock, (501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com/jjslittlerock.

◼️ Jacob Flores performs at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Diablo's Tacos & Mezcaleria, 300 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. (501) 500-2323; diablostacosandmezcal.com.

◼️ Cliff Aaron with The Afterthought perform at 7 p.m. today; Byron Hayes performs at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and DJ Abby B performs at 10 p.m. Friday and DJ Multitalented performs at 10 p.m. Saturday at Cannibal & Craft, 307 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, (501) 414-8870; cannabilandcraftlr.com.

BENTON

Jacob Flores performs at 5:45 p.m. Sunday at Chepe's Mexican Grill, 17324 I-30 Frontage Road. (501) 794-6656; chepesgrill.com.

CONWAY

Smokey Emerson performs at 7 p.m. Friday and Summertime Jazz performs at 7 p.m. Saturday at Skinny J's, 2235 Dave Ward Drive, (501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com.

◼️ Markus Pearson performs at 7 p.m. Saturday at Hatchet House BBQue, 1004 Oak St., (501) 504-6894; hatchetthouseBBQue.com.

◼️ The Backbeats perform at 8 p.m. Friday and deFrance performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St. Admission is $5. (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com.

◼️ Dadbod will perform at 9 p.m. Friday at JJ's Grill, 1010 Main St., (501) 336-0100.

DEWITT

Pam Setser, Brad Apple and the Whoa Mule! Quartet perform at 6 p.m. today at the Veteran Memorial Building, 112 N. Main St. Admission is free. The concert will honor Arkansas County veterans. (501) 318-8384.

EL DORADO

Wyatt Putnam performs at 7 p.m. Friday and Tyler McCollum performs at 7 p.m. Saturday at Mulekick@MAD, 101 E. Locust St. Admission is free. (870) 444-3008; mulekick@mad.com.

EUREKA SPRINGS

Todd Snider opens the Ozark Folk Festival today at The Aud in Eureka Springs. It runs through Sunday at various locations. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Tim Easton)

The 74th annual Ozark Folk Festival will run from today through Sunday, starting with Todd Snider at 7:30 p.m. today at The Aud (formerly known as the Auditorium), 36 S. Main St.; Tickets are $40. (479) 253-2772; theaud.org.

― Arkansauce performs at 9 p.m. today at the Barefoot Ballroom atop the Basin Park Hotel, 12 Spring St.; Tickets are $15.

― Jonathan Byrd and The Pickup Cowboys, along with opening acts The Hedgehoppers and Melissa Carper and the Blue Hankies, perform at 6 p.m. Friday at The Aud; the show is a benefit for the local food bank and admission is a nonperishable food item or a cash donation.

― Still on the Hill, along with opening act Mighty Fine Time, performs at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Main Stage Theatre, 67 N. Main St., (479) 253-8060; tickets are $10.

― Gangstagrass, along with opening act The Creek Rocks, performs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at The Aud. Tickets are $29.

FAYETTEVILLE

Tommy Emmanuel performs at 7 p.m. Monday at Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St. Tickets range from $35 to $55. (479) 443-5600; waltonartscenter.org.

HOT SPRINGS

Blues Brothers — On a Mission from God, perform at 7:30 p.m. today ($30 advance, $35 at the door); Tony Sands performs a tribute to Frank Sinatra, with comedian Bob Goss, at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Vapors Live, 315 Park Ave. Tickets are $45 in advance, at vaporslive.com, or $50 at the door. (501) 463-4463.

◼️ The Ohio Club Players perform Saturday night, following dinner and drinks at 6:30 p.m. at the Hamp Williams Building, 500 Ouachita Ave. Tickets are $90; the event is a benefit for Jackson House. (844) 604-2300; jacksonhouse.org.

◼️ The Commodores perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Oaklawn Event Center, 2705 Central Ave. Tickets range from $40 to $65. (501) 625-5296; oaklawn.com.

◼️ Amie and the Slingerz perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Frontier Club, 2700 Central Ave. (501) 620-4000.

◼️ Daniel LeClaire performs at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Central Theatre, 1008 Central Ave. Admission is $5. He will also perform for a luxury brunch show at 11 a.m. Sunday at 1010 Central Ave., next to the Central Theatre. Admission is $50, available at Eventbrite. (501) 627-4075.

◼️ Sarah Bear performs on piano from 2-5 p.m. today inside Dillard's, 4501 Central Ave., in the Hot Springs Mall. (501) 525-4501.

◼️ The Juice performs at 9 p.m. Friday and Brass Tacks perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road. (501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com.

◼️ John Jordan will perform from 8:30-11:30 p.m. Friday at The Inside Track Grill & Sports Lounge inside Hotel Hot Springs, 405 Malvern Ave. (501) 623-6600; HotelHotSprings.org.

◼️ DJ Courier performs for "Throwback Thursday" at 5 p.m. today at the Starlite Club, 230 Ouachita Ave., (501) 624-6686.

◼️ The Glenn Miller Orchestra performs at 7 p.m. Friday in Horner Hall at the Hot Springs Convention Center, 134 Convention Blvd. Tickets are $25 general admission table seating or $35 reserved table seating. (501) 321-2027.

◼️ Private Practice performs at 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Silk's Bar and Grill, Oaklawn Racing Casino, 2705 Central Ave., (501) 623-4411; oaklawn.com.

◼️ Jacob Flores performs in Hot Spring from 7-10 p.m. Friday at The Rooftop Bar, 340 Central Ave.; and 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday at Jose's Mexican Grill & Cantina, 5361 Central Ave. (501) 525-9797; from 9:30-11:55 p.m. Saturday at Splash Wine Bar, 325 Ouachita Ave. (501) 701-4544; and from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday at the Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa, 239 Central Ave. (501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com.

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

Mike Bearden and Brent Frazier perform at 7 p.m. Friday; Kenny Mann and Danger Zone perform at 7 p.m. Saturday; and Clyde Pound, along with special guest Kaleb Knight, performs from 3-5 p.m. Sunday ($10 cover benefits the Hot Springs Jazz Society) at The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road. (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com.

MAGNOLIA

Tyle McCollum performs at 7 p.m. Friday and Monty Russell performs at 7 p.m. Saturday at MuleKick, 2158 N. Jackson St. Admission is free. (870) 904-2752; mulekickmag.com.

MALVERN

Eslabon Armado performs at 5 p.m. Saturday at Whiskey Rodeo Arena, 26260 Arkansas 84. (501) 612-7259.

MORRILTON

Tooter & Payton perform at 8:30 p.m. Friday and Highway 124 performs at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill, 1222 E. Broadway. Admission is $5; (479) 518-0950; cedar-lounge-morrilton.edan.io.

MOUNTAIN VIEW

The Redmond Keisler Band, The Ellis Family, Shannon Slaughter, The King James Boys, The Dave Adkins Band, The Kody Norris Show, Ralph Stanley II and The Clinch Mountain Boys, Spillwater Drive and Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver perform at the 19th annual Fall Bluegrass Festival today through Saturday at the Ozark Highlands Theater at the Ozark Folk Center, 1032 Park Ave. Tickets are $20 or $25 today; and $25 or $35 Friday or Saturday. (870) 501-5105; mountainview-bluegrass.com.