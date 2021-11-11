• Paul Rudd, known for his roles in Marvel's "Ant-Man" films, "The 40-Year-Old Virgin," "This Is 40," "Knocked Up," "Clueless" and the soon-to-be released "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," has been crowned as 2021's Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine. Rudd, who was revealed as this year's winner Tuesday on CBS' "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," tells the magazine in an issue out Friday that some will be surprised by him receiving the honor. "I do have an awareness, enough to know that when people hear that I'd be picked for this, they would say, 'What?'" he said. "This is not false humility. There are so many people that should get this before me." But of course, Rudd won't turn down the honor. He jokingly hopes the new title will grant him an invitation to "those sexy dinners" with George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Michael B. Jordan -- all recent winners. Other past honorees include John Legend, Dwayne Johnson, Chris Hemsworth, Idris Elba, Adam Levine, Channing Tatum and David Beckham. "I figure I'll be on a lot more yachts," Rudd said. "I'm excited to expand my yachting life. And I'll probably try to get better at brooding in really soft light. I like to ponder. I think this is going to help me become more inward and mysterious. And I'm looking forward to that." Rudd, 52, said his wife was initially "stupefied" after he told her the news. The couple have two kids, 17-year-old Jack and Darby, who is 12. "But you know she was very sweet about it," he said of his wife, Julie, of 18 years. "After some giggling and shock, she said, 'Oh, they got it right.' And that was very sweet. She was probably not telling the truth, but what's she going to say?"

• Brian Williams, who remade his career as an MSNBC host after losing his job as NBC's "Nightly News" anchor for making false claims about a wartime story, is leaving the network after 28 years. Williams said in a note to colleagues that "following much reflection," he had decided to exit when his contract ends in December. "This is the end of a chapter and the beginning of another," Williams wrote. "There are many things I want to do, and I'll pop up again somewhere." Williams, 62, said he will take a few months off to spend time with his family. Williams was NBC News' top anchor from 2004 until 2015, when he was suspended for falsely claiming that he had been in a helicopter hit by enemy fire during the Iraq War. A subsequent investigation found that he had made other inaccurate statements about his experiences covering events and he lost the job. Williams apologized to viewers and, in 2016, was given the 11 p.m. hour at MSNBC, hosting "The 11th Hour with Brian Williams," which he turned into a fast-moving newscast summing up the day's news.