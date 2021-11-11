2 Texas warehouses in Walmart's plans

Walmart Inc. plans to build two huge, automated warehouses in a Dallas suburb, creating about 1,000 full-time jobs, the company said Wednesday.

A 1.5 million-square-foot fulfillment center is set to open in 2023, Walmart said. A grocery distribution center measuring 730,000 square feet is expected to open in 2024. These will be among the largest high-tech distribution and fulfillment centers in Walmart's supply chain, the company said.

Both will be in Lancaster, Texas, about 15 miles south of downtown Dallas.

With the technology and trained workers, the centers will move more than twice the volume of a traditional fulfillment and grocery distribution center, the company said. About 40% of the new jobs will require science, technology and math skills, Walmart said.

"These high-tech facilities will include game-changing innovations that are radically disrupting the supply chain, getting products onto store shelves and items shipped to our customers even faster," said Joe Metzger, executive vice president of supply chain operations at Walmart U.S.

-- Serenah McKay

Entergy Mississippi sets renewable push

JACKSON, Miss. -- One of the largest electricity providers in Mississippi said Wednesday that it intends to shut down some aging natural gas power-generating plants over the next five years and expand its use of renewable energy sources such as solar power.

Entergy Mississippi said in a news release that it will add 500 megawatts of renewable power by 2025 and another 500 megawatts by 2027. The company said renewable sources make up less than 1% of its power generating capability. That would grow to about 17% by 2025 and almost 33% in 2027.

"Adding more renewable energy will put Mississippi communities in a better position for industrial recruitment, while also diversifying our power generation portfolio at a time of rising natural gas prices," Entergy Mississippi President and CEO Haley Fisackerly said in the news release.

Entergy Mississippi has six natural gas power-generating plants in the state. Entergy did not say which could shut down. The two oldest opened in 1967 in Vicksburg and in 1975 in Greenville.

-- The Associated Press

With loss of 13.99, index sits at 807.86

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 807.86, down 13.99.

"October CPI data exceeded expectations and sank Treasury and equity prices with the energy and information technology sectors underperforming the broader equity market," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.