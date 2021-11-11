North American leaders to resume in-person talks

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden is set to hold face-to-face talks with his fellow North American leaders next week in Washington, reviving a tradition that had been shelved during the Trump administration.

The White House announced plans Wednesday for the Nov. 18 summit with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, billing the return of the trilateral meeting as a chance for the countries to "revitalize our leadership."

The meeting will be the first for the North American leaders since 2016 in what had been near-annual summits among neighbors.

Mexico Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said Lopez Obrador would raise his concerns about the uneven distribution of vaccines and medical capacity in the global fight against the coronavirus pandemic. He added that the meeting also offered the leaders an opportunity to talk about a "common vision of the future."

Trudeau's office said priorities would include "finishing the fight against covid-19, getting the job done on vaccines, tackling the climate crisis, creating new middle-class jobs, building an economic recovery that works for everyone, and migration."

Biden has tried to stabilize relations with both nations after ties became frosty under President Donald Trump, who feuded with Trudeau on trade and other issues. Trump angered Mexican leaders with anti-immigrant taunts and the effort to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Biden and Trudeau administrations worked closely to pave the way for the September release of Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, who were arrested in December 2018 in China. The two businessman were taken into custody shortly after Canada arrested Meng Wanzhou, Huawei's chief financial officer and the daughter of the company's founder, on a U.S. extradition request.

Trump's signature campaign promise was building a wall across the length of the U.S.-Mexico border. Leaked conversations showed Trump hectoring Lopez Obrador's predecessor, Enrique Pena Nieto, against publicly saying that Mexico would never pay for such a barrier.

Lopez Obrador appeared to reach a one-issue understanding with Trump: Mexico stopped the flow of Central American migrants trying to reach the U.S. border. In turn, Trump often ignored other issues.

Information for this article was contributed by Christopher Sherman and Rob Gillies of The Associated Press.

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador addresses the United Nations Security Council, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)