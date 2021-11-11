NWA PREP FOOTBALL REPORT: Wolverines set to meet Grizzlies again

When West hosts Fort Smith Northside in Friday's first-round playoff game, it's definitely not the first time the two teams will meet this season.

The Wolverines and Grizzlies met in August during a preseason scrimmage at Wolverine Stadium. The two teams, however, became real acquainted during the offseason.

"We actually went to two team camps this summer, and both of them Northside was there," West coach Bryan Pratt said. "One was at Greenwood in early June, and we hosted one in the middle of July and they came to it. We've also been to a couple of 7-on-7s together.

"We know each other pretty well. We really enjoy scrimmaging each other, and I think we will continue to do it as long as we can because it's a good, quality opponent. We have a lot of respect for each other's program. It's a cool deal knowing we're playing them again in the playoffs."

West (6-4), the No. 4 seed from the 7A-West, enters the game in need of some young offensive linemen to fill the gaps left by injuries. The Wolverines lost three linemen during last week's loss to Bentonville, including senior Jonathan Medley, who suffered a leg injury on the last play of the first half and had to have surgery over the weekend.

"We'll definitely have to have some young kids step up and play," Pratt said. "It is what it is. That's what the playoffs are, and you're supposed to step up and be ready to play. That's what we'll have to have some kids do this week."

-- Henry Apple •@NWAHenry

GENTRY

Pioneers set for playoff rematch

Gentry has had some close encounters during its previous meetings against Lamar, earning a 28-27 victory at home last year and holding on for a wild 40-35 win on the Warriors' field in September.

Now the two teams will prepare for another rematch Friday in a first-round Class 4A state playoff game at Lamar.

"It's a blessing and a curse," Gentry coach Justin Bigham said. "They're a really, really good football team, and we know how good they are. But we're excited to be playing them again. It should be a really good game, and it's always close when we play them. It's a good game to have.

"We're glad we don't have to travel 5 hours to play like we did last year when we went to Monticello. We wish we were hosting the game, and maybe we will get there next year."

Bigham said the teams haven't changed that much since the game in September, when Garrison Jackson's tipped pass and Lucas Guinn's interception with about 3 minutes remaining helped the Pioneers (7-3) win a back-and-forth contest. So he expects this meeting for be a similar one.

"They believe in what they do, and we believe what we do," Bigham said. "Both teams have a good identity in what they want to accomplish on both offense and defense, and both of us have become better throughout the season.

"You know, if the ball bounces a different way on a few occasions, they might have won that last meeting. But I thought our kids played really well that week."

-- Henry Apple •@NWAHenry

ROGERS

Mounties earn rare home playoff game

The turnaround that began last season has continued for Rogers, which will host a playoff game for the first time since 2006.

Rogers finished 6-3 last year following a loss at Cabot in a first-round game. After Mike Loyd retired, offensive coordinator Chad Harbison took over as coach and guided the Mounties to a 7-2 record and No. 3 seed from the 7A-West Conference.

A win over Little Rock Catholic (2-8) on Friday at Whitey Smith Stadium will give Rogers its most wins since 2006 when the Mounties finished 12-1 after losing 23-22 on a late field goal to Fort Smith Southside in the Class 7A state championship game at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

Rogers split its school district the next year, which began a long slide for the Mounties, who won only two games in 2019 and 2014 and one game in 2015.

"When you look back, Rogers has had some peaks and valleys in football," Harbison said. "We're trying to build a program and not just a team. We have good kids here who've bought in in what we're trying to do and our staff has done a really good job with them. It's all come together when, sometimes, it's hard to get those two aligned."

Rogers will enter Friday's game with plenty of momentum after winning four of its last five games, including last week's 56-28 victory over Rogers Heritage. The Mounties will attack Little Rock Catholic with a high-scoring offense led by quarterback Noah Goodshield and running back Josh Shepherd, who is also a threat in the passing game.

Little Rock Catholic's only two wins are against two teams (Little Rock Central and Little Rock Southwest) that finished a combined 1-19 this season. But the Rockets have strong senior leadership in quarterback Preston Scott, who is being recruited by Columbia and Harvard in the Ivy League.

"You have to realize who Catholic plays," Harbison said in reference to the 7A-Central Conference, where Bryant, Conway, and North Little Rock are the top three teams in the Overall Poll. "Their quarterback is really good and they play a defense that is unconventional. But our kids have done a good job in being focused on the task at hand."

Should Rogers advance with a win on Friday, the Mounties will play a second-round game at Conway the following week.

-- Rick Fires • @NWARick

Farmington

Taylor to return for Cardinals

Senior Kanye Taylor will return from an injury on Friday when Farmington begins the Class 5A state playoffs at White Hall.

Taylor is a valuable backup to senior Caden Elsik, who carried the ball 25 times for 166 yards last week in a 47-29 victory over Alma. Taylor did not have any carries last week after being injured against Pea Ridge.

"Kanye is good to go," Farmington coach J.R. Eldridge said. "Elsik does a great job and we like having a change-up with Kanye and Tray Moser in the backfield."

Farmington (8-2) plans to leave at 11 a.m. on Friday for the trip to White Hall (8-2), which is just north of Pine Bluff. The Cardinals will eat lunch at Conway and have a walk-through before continuing on to face the Bulldogs, which ended 5A-Central Conference play with a 24-0 victory over Beebe.

The shutout was the fifth of the season for White Hall.

"White Hall has a lot of really good athletes," Eldridge said. "They like to establish the run behind an offensive line that will pound you. On defense, they'll go with a 4-3 look and they tackle really well."

-- Rick Fires • @NWARick