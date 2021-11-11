COLLEGE ATHLETICS

MAC says no to expansion

The Mid-American Conference announced Wednesday it will stand pat with its membership after examining expansion, just hours after Middle Tennessee State made known it was sticking with Conference USA. "Following analysis and evaluation by the membership, it has been determined our best interests are served in the conference remaining at 12 full member institutions," Commissioner Jon Steinbrecher said in a statement. "While a number of institutions have expressed interest, we never requested any institution to apply for membership nor did we have a formal or informal vote concerning any institutions." The decisions by the MAC and MTSU appear to bring an end to a wave conference realignment at the FBS level of Division I that was triggered this summer by the SEC inviting Texas and Oklahoma to leave the Big 12 and join the league.

FOOTBALL

Chubb's status uncertain

Nick Chubb's positive covid-19 test despite being vaccinated has the Browns taking extra precautions. They're back to wearing masks inside the building, holding meetings virtually, closing their cafeteria and not taking any chances. Chubb tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday, and it's possible the star running back will miss Sunday's game against the New England Patriots. Rookie running back/wide receiver Demetric Felton also tested positive and was placed on the reserve/covid-19 list along with Chubb, who is coming off a 137-yard, two-touchdown performance in a win over Cincinnati. Both players will need to be symptom free and have two negative tests 24 hours apart to be eligible to face the Patriots. Chubb and Felton are both vaccinated.

Panthers' QB out 4 weeks

Sam Darnold will miss at least four weeks with a right shoulder injury, meaning P.J. Walker will take over at quarterback for the Carolina Panthers. Darnold, who is 4-5 as Carolina's starter, suffered an incomplete fracture of the shoulder blade and will go on injured reserve, Coach Matt Rhule announced Wednesday. Walker will start for the Panthers on Sunday against the NFC-leading Arizona Cardinals. The former XFL quarterback is 1-0 as an NFL starter but has completed just 49.3% of his passes with one touchdown and five interceptions during his two seasons in the league. Matt Barkley, who was signed off the Tennessee Titans' practice squad on Tuesday, will serve as Walker's backup.

BASEBALL

Astros' CF has surgery

Houston Astros center fielder Jake Meyers had surgery Wednesday to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder, an injury that could delay his 2022 season. The 25-year-old was hurt on Oct. 12 in Game 4 of the AL division series at the Chicago White Sox when he tried to make a leaping catch at the wall on Gavin Sheets' second-inning home run. Meyers had hoped to return later in the postseason but did not play again. He was 3 for 8 with 2 RBI against the White Sox.

Dodgers, lefty reach deal

The Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday agreed to terms with free agent left-hander Andrew Heaney, filling a hole on their pitching staff. The $8.5 million, one-year deal includes $250,000 each for 100, 125, 150 and 175 innings. The 30-year-old Heaney split 2021 between the Los Angeles Angels and New York Yankees, going 8-9 with a 5.83 ERA. The Angels traded him to New York on July 30 for two minor leaguers, and he was 2-2 with a 7.32 ERA in 12 games, including five starts, after the swap. Heaney's peripheral numbers were better than his ERA, with 150 strikeouts and 41 walks over 129 2/3 innings, sparking speculation he could improve in 2022.

TENNIS

Murray ousts top seed

Andy Murray defeated top-seeded Jannik Sinner 7-6 (4), 6-3 on Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals of the Stockholm Open. It was Murray's second victory over a top-10 opponent in the past two weeks after the three-time Grand Slam champion, who has had two hip surgeries, beat Hubert Hurkacz in Vienna. Murray, 34, broke the 20-year-old Italian, who is ranked 10th, twice in the second set on his way to victory. In the opener, he took his first set point after having saved the only break point. The Briton has reached just his second ATP Tour quarterfinals in the last two years. He next faces Tommy Paul, who upset doubles partner and fifth-seeded Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-4.

Two Americans in Linz semis

Alison Riske defeated Chinese qualifier Wang Xinyu 6-3, 7-5 on Wednesday to set up an all-American semifinal against Danielle Collins at the Upper Austria Ladies Linz. The third-seeded Collins, who is pursuing her third title of the season, beat Alison Van Uytvanck of Belgium 7-5, 6-3. Simona Halep also advanced to the semifinals, rallying from a set and a break down to beat Jasmine Paolini of Italy 4-6, 7-5, 6-0. The former top-ranked Halep will next meet fellow Romanian Jaqueline Cristian, who saved three set points in the second set on her way to a 6-3, 7-6 (5) win over fourth-seeded Veronika Kudermetova of Russia.

Kontaveit advances in Mexico

Anett Kontaveit extended her hot streak by defeating second-seeded Barbora Krejcikova 6-3, 6-4, in the opening match at the WTA Finals in Mexico on Wednesday. The eighth-seeded Kontaveit had early breaks in both sets to beat the French Open champion in just 75 minutes for her 11th consecutive victory. Kontaveit has now won 27 of her last 29 matches, which include her title run at Ostrava where she defeated Paula Badosa and Maria Sakkari, both of whom are competing in the season-ending WTA Finals. The tournament is being played in Guadalajara for this year only, with the event scheduled to return to Shenzhen, China in 2022.

HOCKEY

Anaheim's GM resigns

Anaheim Ducks General Manager Bob Murray resigned a day after he was placed on administrative leave amid an investigation into his workplace conduct. Murray plans to enter a treatment program for alcohol abuse, the team and Murray said in a statement Wednesday. The 66-year-old Murray has been with the organization since 2005 and has run the hockey operations since November 2008, the third-longest active tenure for a GM in the NHL. Jeff Solomon, who joined the Ducks' front office in May, will be Anaheim's general manager while the club seeks a permanent replacement, owners Henry and Susan Samueli said in a statement. The search could last until the offseason next year.