Offensive numbers on a slide

Arkansas State knows it has to rely on its offense if it's going to win games. The Red Wolves enter the final three weeks of the season with the Sun Belt Conference's worst defensive success rate -- a binary metric that determines whether a play is successful based on the number of yards given down and distance.

If an offensive play gains 50% of the yards to go on first down, 70% on second down or 100% on third or fourth down, it's deemed successful.

It's no shocker given ASU's standing as one of the worst defenses in the nation that opponents have posted a nearly 50% success rate.

But what's maybe been a surprise is the Red Wolves' flailing offense -- especially the last two weeks. With a 36.3% success rate of its own this season, ASU's offense ranks third-worst in the conference ahead of only Georgia Southern and Louisiana-Monroe.

And while the Red Wolves have been tasked with keeping up with opponents who are regularly dropping 40-plus points, scoring a combined 27 of their own the last two weeks has made snapping their eight-game losing skid a tough task.

"We need to establish more of a rhythm," Coach Butch Jones said Tuesday. "You can see the last two weeks where we've struggled, we've not had explosive football plays. It's hard to be perfect in today's world of football of driving the football, although our opponents have done it on us the last couple of weeks."

Only two of ASU's 12 offensive touchdowns in Sun Belt play have come from more than 20 yards out.

Against South Alabama, the Red Wolves had 14 first downs. Against Appalachian State, ASU had 13 but three came off Mountaineer penalties and another was on Ross Painter's 20-yard touchdown. The median FBS team averages better than 21 first downs per game.

The Red Wolves aren't putting themselves in position to convert on third downs. Of the 16 third-down plays ASU faced against Appalachian State, they were on average 11.9 yards from the line to gain.

"Everything has to be 4 to 5 yards," Jones added. "Whether it's more quick passing game, whether it's play-[action] and move the pocket. ... We have those times [where everyone is in sync] throughout the course of the game but nothing is consistent."

Recruiting update

Wednesday brought the start of the early signing period for most sports, but football's window doesn't begin for another month and change. The early period runs from Dec. 15-17 with junior college transfers able to sign as late as Jan. 15.

The regular period then doesn't open until Feb. 2.

The next several weeks will be critical as Coach Butch Jones and his coaching staff look to make the most of their first complete recruiting cycle.

"We are going to be a developmental program," Jones said. "We want individuals that have Power 5 offers, a number of Group of 5 offers and they're picking Arkansas State because they believe in the mission. They believe in us, they believe in the program and they want to come to Jonesboro."

Currently, the Red Wolves have 14 verbal commits for the Class of 2022, highlighted by No. 33 tight end Miller McCrumby (Mount Pleasant, Texas) and top-20 in-state prospect Chase Jessup, a 6-4 interior offensive lineman from Lake Hamilton.

Although 247Sports' class rankings are not a perfect metric, it's notable that ASU's current class ranks 81st in the nation and fourth in the Sun Belt. Last year, the Red Wolves were 102nd and sixth, respectively, and they haven't cracked the top 90 since 2018.

That group included standout junior college transfer Kirk Merritt along with the likes of current defensive players Terry Hampton, Jeffmario Brown and Detravion Green.

More history?

Kicker Blake Grupe made ASU history on Saturday, becoming the program's all-time leader in career points by kicking with 327. The senior is now 16 points from taking over the Red Wolves' overall career scoring record, which stands at 342 and is held by Richie Woit, a two-way standout who played for ASU from 1950-53.

"I'm glad that I've had the opportunity to convert," Grupe said. "I wouldn't be able to have those opportunities without a great offense [and] a great [special teams] operation, whether it's Seth Cottengim, Cody Grace when I started out and now we've got the Jack Bullard-Ryan Hanson connection."

Grupe is also second in Sun Belt history for points by a kicker, but it's unlikely even with one more season, that he'll pass Appalachian State's Chandler Staton. The Mountaineer placekicker scored 12 points against the Red Wolves last weekend, pushing his career total to 427.

On the QBs

Coach Butch Jones appeared to indicate that Layne Hatcher will start for a third consecutive week in place of an injured James Blackman. Although Blackman was in uniform against Appalachian State, he did not see the field, and Jones told reporters Tuesday that he had headed back to Florida this week due to a death in the family.

But Hatcher probably isn't the only player who will get time under center in Monroe, La. True freshman Wyatt Beagal played the final series versus the Mountaineers and Jones plans to ensure he'll take even more snaps during the final three games of 2021.

"It was good to get [Beagel] some quality reps," Jones said. "We'll continue to increase his package in the offense and I would suspect you will see him quite frequently."