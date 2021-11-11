100 years ago

Nov. 11, 1921

PINE BLUFF -- Miss Katherine Whitelaw today withdrew the charge of assault with intent to kill against City Patrolman George Wise, who shot and fatally wounded her brother, A. T. Whitelaw, 16, on Halloween night, when the officer was chasing several youngsters in the neighborhood of the Central High School. Wise said the shooting was accidental. He said his pistol was discharged when he fell while chasing the boys. It is said that Patrolman Wise discussed the tragedy yesterday with members of the family who decided to drop the case. Wise has been under $1,000 bond since his arrest Halloween night.

50 years ago

Nov. 11, 1971

CLARKSVILLE -- A new program in which students can earn 16 hours of credit for a semester in community service has been adopted at The College of the Ozarks here. Dr. Fritz Ehren, academic dean, said juniors and seniors would be eligible for the program. The dean said he envisioned students working at one of the state's prison units, at the Arkansas Children's Colony at Conway, in area churches, city government, recreation, ecology, music, and art. Each academic division at the College will determine its prerequisites for the program, the dean said, and only one semester of credit will be allowed.

25 years ago

Nov. 11, 1996

This year's Easter Seals 24-Hour Relay event carried the five-year cumulative fund-raising total over the $1 million mark. The 1996 relay, held at War Memorial Stadium and Park in Little Rock, raised $141,844, bringing the five-year total to $1,031,596. The announcement was made moments before hundreds of participants joined Easter Seals representatives Tiria Allen and Ann Blair Schaufele in a final victory lap... Before the relay, each 20-member team raises a minimum of $2,000. Teams raise money in a variety of ways -- hot dog stands, golf tournaments, car washes, bake sales and individual contributions. During the relay, the teams camp out, listen and dance to live music, play bingo, participate in a costume contest, watch movies, have sports massages and walk, run, or steer their way around a two-mile course.

10 years ago

Nov. 11, 2011

Ritu Sharma, co-founder of Women Thrive Worldwide, will speak at the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service in Little Rock on Wednesday. Sharma's advocacy was instrumental in the State Department's 2010 decision to make women's issues a priority across U.S. international assistance and foreign policy. She was also a driving force behind the International Violence Against Women Act. At the Clinton School, Sharma will discuss the work of Women Thrive Worldwide to put the concerns of impoverished women and girls at the center of U.S. international assistance. She co-founded the group with Elise Fiber Smith in 1998.