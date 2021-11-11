Pay $1.75B to even up schools, N.C. told

RALEIGH, N.C. -- On Wednesday, a North Carolina trial judge ordered the state to pay out $1.75 billion to help narrow the state's public education inequities, angering Republicans who said the directive usurps lawmakers' constitutional authority over state coffers.

Superior Court Judge David Lee, who oversees corrective responses to school funding litigation, said the legislative and executive branches have been afforded every courtesy over the years to act decisively. But, he said, "this court's deference is at an end at this point."

Lee's order won't take effect for 30 days, giving GOP legislators time to appeal his decision. Republicans who control the legislature say only the General Assembly can appropriate funds in state accounts and that Lee's actions violate the state constitution .

The state Supreme Court ruled in 2004 in the Leandro lawsuit that while North Carolina's children have a fundamental right to the "opportunity to receive a sound basic education" under the constitution, the state has not lived up to that mandate.

"The repeated failure by the state is a constitutional violation that has to be remedied," Lee said during a court hearing, saying he's hopeful the order will "minimize the encroachment on legislative authority through the least intrusive remedy that I can come up with."

Lee's order, which largely backs the wishes of local school boards and guardians of current students who remain plaintiffs, tells state finance officials to send enough funds to three agencies to cover two years of a remedial spending plan that targets at-risk children.

The remedial plan calls for at least $5.6 billion in new education funding by 2028. That plan includes funding to improve teacher recruitment and salaries, hire more school support personnel, expand prekindergarten and boost funding to educate children in low-wealth counties and students with disabilities.

An appeal means that near-term education funding will depend on a two-year state budget bill that Cooper and Republicans are still negotiating.

Cooper proposed the $1.7 billion remedial package in his spending proposal months ago, but House and Senate budget bills fell well short of that total. The House plan, for example, provided $615 million over two years, according to a court document.

House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger said that a judge "does not have the legal or constitutional authority to order a withdrawal from the state's general fund."

Lawyers for the plaintiffs said the state has shirked its responsibilities to too many children following the 2004 ruling, and there's no excuse to act now when more than $8 billion in unused funds are in state accounts.

They said Supreme Court decisions, and language in the North Carolina Constitution approved by voters a half-century ago, give Lee authority to order funds be spent without a specific law passed by the General Assembly.