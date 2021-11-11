Man, 28, shot in head in Little Rock, police say

A 28-year-old man was transported to a Little Rock hospital after he was shot in the head early Thursday, police said.

Officers responded to 4702 Asher Ave. after a shot spotter reported 12 gunshots at about 12:45 a.m., according to a Little Rock police report.

Police found Harvey Parks of Pine Bluff laying unresponsive on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound in his head, the report states. Another man was kneeling next to him, holding a T-Shirt to his head, according to police.

Parks was transported to UAMS Medical Center for treatment, police said.

The victim remained alive Thursday, Little Rock police spokesperson Mark Edwards said. Edwards, however, wasn’t immediately able to provide further details about the man’s condition.

No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.



















