Public plea issued to find teen

Jefferson County's sheriff's officials and Pine Bluff police are requesting the public's assistance locating a 14-year-old girl said to be a runaway.

Jer'Maryia Kimble was last seen about 5:30 p.m. Sunday at her residence on South Tennessee Avenue in Pine Bluff. Authorities say she was last seen wearing bluejeans and a black coat.

The 6th Division Circuit Court Juvenile Division has issued a pick-up order for Jer'Maryia.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jer'Maryia is asked to call Pine Bluff police at (870) 730-2090, the sheriff's office at (870) 541-5351 or non-emergency dispatcher at (870) 541-5300.