Railroad crossing at Caudle Avenue in Springdale to close

SPRINGDALE -- The railroad crossing at Caudle Avenue will close permanently starting Friday, but the new crossing at Maple Avenue will open that day.

The Caudle crossing has been marked with signs for about to weeks to alert drivers to the change.

The city and the Arkansas & Missouri Railroad recently reached an agreement to close the crossing at Caudle, which both the city and the railroad deemed unsafe. Instead drivers can take the new crossing about a half mile north at Maple, deemed the safest in the city with new railroad safety lights and gates.

Drivers also may cross the tracks at the crossing to the south at West Sunset Avenue.

The city has committed to spend $3 million in the next six years to upgrade other railroad crossings in the city.

The city closed another unsafe crossing at East Meadow Avenue in 2018 at the request of the railroad.