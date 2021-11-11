Ribbon-cutting, groundbreaking held for Chaffee Crossing affordable housing in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH -- An affordable housing addition in Chaffee Crossing could bring new families to the River Valley as early as next spring, with the same developers planning to create more housing in the coming years.

ERC Holdings held a ribbon-cutting Tuesday for the 61 houses nearing completion in phase one of Regency Park, as well as a groundbreaking for the roughly 50 houses in phase two.

Rod Coleman, ERC Holdings chairman, said the three- and four-bedroom houses should start being sold at the beginning of 2022, with families moving around May. He said phase two should be completed by that same time. There will ultimately be 161 houses and five subdivisions built over three phases, he said.

"The economic impact is huge, and also the affordability is the big issue that we want people to land on," he said. "This product here is going to be somewhere between $185K-$215K, which is really needed in Fort Smith for people to have ownership."

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development defines affordable housing as costing no more than 30% of a household's gross income, including utilities.

According to realtor.com, the median home price listing in Fort Smith was $170,000 in October, and it increases roughly 9.4% each year.

Regency Park is on West Chad Colley Boulevard. The houses were built by Rausch Coleman Homes of Fayetteville.

CEO John Rausch told attendees an important part of creating jobs and growing the economy is having a place for those employees to live.

"I just want you to think about that single mother that's living in an apartment somewhere. Every day, she drives this road going to work, going to pick her kids up. She might be paying $1,100, $1,200 a month in rent. That sign shows up one day, and she goes 'For $1,075, I can own a home?' And that right there just changed her life," he said.

"Those are the people that we get to serve day-in and day-out -- that single parent, the newlyweds, the older couples. We sell to a lot of couples that have never owned a new home before, and that is the joy of what we get to do, is we get to serve those people."

U.S. Rep. Steve Womack, R-Rogers, said he's thrilled ERC and Rausch Coleman are investing in Fort Smith. Womack said Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley are similarly developing and benefiting each other.

"We are inextricably connected. We share too much in common, and with all of the developments that are going on here and what's going on there, that's lifting the boats throughout the I-49 corridor," he said.

ERC chairman Rod Coleman (left) assigns shovels at a groundbreaking and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Regency Place Addition, an affordable housing addition in Chaffee Crossing, Wednesday morning in Fort Smith. Coleman also spoke at the event, along with Steve Womack, U.S. Representative for the 3rd Congressional District of Arkansas, and Rausch Coleman president John Rausch. Go to nwaonline.com/211111Daily/ to see more photos. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)