Rising prices, supply issues have food banks taking a hit

OAKLAND, Calif. -- U.S. food banks already dealing with increased demand from families sidelined by the pandemic now face a new challenge -- surging food prices and supply chain issues walloping the nation.

The higher costs and limited availability mean some families may get smaller servings or substitutions for staples such as peanut butter, which some food banks are buying for nearly double what it cost two years ago. As holidays approach, some food banks worry they won't have enough stuffing and cranberry sauce for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

"What happens when food prices go up is food insecurity for those who are experiencing it just gets worse," said Katie Fitzgerald, chief operating officer of Feeding America, a nonprofit organization that coordinates the efforts of more than 200 food banks across the country.

Food banks that expanded to meet unprecedented demand brought on by the pandemic won't be able to absorb long-term food costs that are two to three times what they used to be, she said.

Supply chain disruptions, lower inventory and labor shortages have all contributed to increased costs for charities that tens of millions of people in the U.S. rely on for nutrition. Donated food is more expensive to move because transportation costs are up, and bottlenecks at factories and ports make it difficult to get goods of all kinds.

If a food bank has to swap out for smaller sizes of canned tuna or make substitutions to stretch their dollars, Fitzgerald said, it's like adding "insult to injury" to a family reeling from uncertainty.

In the prohibitively expensive San Francisco Bay Area, the Alameda County Community Food Bank in Oakland is spending an extra $60,000 a month on food. Combined with increased demand, it is now shelling out $1 million a month to distribute 4.5 million pounds of food, said Michael Altfest, the Oakland food bank's director of community engagement.

Prepandemic, it was spending a quarter of the money for 2.5 million pounds of food.

The cost of canned green beans and peaches is up nearly 9% for them, Altfest said, and canned tuna and frozen tilapia are up more than 6%. A case of 5-pound frozen chickens for holiday tables is up 13%. The price for dry oatmeal has climbed 17%.

Many people also rely on other government aid, including the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

Kate Waters, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which administers the food assistance program, said there were no immediate plans for an emergency boost in benefits to compensate for the rising food costs. But she said previous moves by the Biden administration such as the permanent increase in benefits earlier this year and a fresh wave of funding for food banks should help ease the burden.

The fact that schools are open and offering free lunches and, in some cases, free breakfast, should also help, Waters said.

Bryan Nichols, vice president of sales for Transnational Foods Inc., which delivers to more than 100 food banks associated with Feeding America, said canned foods from Asia -- such as fruit cocktail, pears and mandarin oranges -- have been stuck overseas because of a lack of shipping container space.

Issues in supply seem to be improving and prices stabilizing, but he expects costs to stay high after so many people got out of the shipping business during the pandemic.

"An average container coming from Asia prior to covid would cost about $4,000. Today, that same container is about $18,000," he said.

Alameda County Community Food Bank says it is set for Thanksgiving, with cases of canned cranberry and boxes of mashed potatoes among items stacked in its expanded warehouse. Food resourcing director Wilken Louie ordered eight truckloads of frozen 5-pound chickens -- which translates into more than 60,000 birds -- to give away free, as well as half-turkeys available at cost.

For that, Martha Hasal is grateful.

"It's going to be an expensive Thanksgiving, turkey is not going to cost like the way it was," said Hasal as she loaded up on on cauliflower and onions on behalf of the Bay Area American Indian Council. "And they're not giving out turkey. So, thank God they're giving out the chicken."

Information for this article was contributed by Terence Chea and Ashraf Khalil of The Associated Press.