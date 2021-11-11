RIVER VALLEY REPORT: Southside DB is better than fair to Medlin

FORT SMITH -- Zach Medlin sure adjusted to his new role this season.

When Fort Smith Southside's coaches approached Medlin about switching from cornerback to a hybrid safety, Medlin immediately went to work to build up his body.

"I worked out a lot in the offseason and put on a lot of weight," Medlin said. "The transition from corner to safety-linebacker hybrid, I've enjoyed it a lot."

The hard work paid off great dividends. Medlin, 6-0, 170 pounds, leads the team in tackles and has been the leading tackler in most games.

"I knew going into the position that I'd be in a lot more plays," Medlin said. "I guess it's worked out pretty well."

For the season, Medlin has 72 solo tackles and 67 assists.

"He's done really, really well in that spot," defensive coordinator Jacob Cox said. "What we do defensively, it's very, very important as far as alignment and adjusting. We just put him in the middle of the field and let him run and make plays."

Medlin is literally the center of Southside's defense.

"He had a really good spring picking up the new position," Cox said. "He went from corner to that middle safety. We run a three-high safety defense, and that's kind of the guy that can play the middle of the field and adjust to a lot of different things schematically." In Southside's 52-51 win over Springdale that clinched the sixth and final playoff berth from the conference, Medlin had the biggest defensive play when he recovered a fumble in the second half.

"I knew defensively we were giving up a lot of yards, but we were being really aggressive and we got some stops when we needed them," Southside coach Kim Dameron said. "We made enough stops. I felt like we were in an arena game where the team that gets a couple of stops wins."

One stop that Southside didn't make was intentional. Leading 52-45 with 1:43 left and Springdale at the 4, Southside's defense allowed Springdale to score on a second-down play.

"We called our last timeout," Dameron said. "We could not let them run the clock out and us not have any time to answer. I told them not to tackle the back or tackle the quarterback, not to tackle anybody. They ended up throwing it. I told them we were going to let them score and block the extra point."

Springdale, though, attempted a two-point conversion, and Southside's defensive pressure forced a bad pass.

"They went for two, which is fine," Dameron said. "Whether we're tied or down a point, we've got 1:43 left and a chance to win the game. I felt like it was worth that gamble."

Luke Wyatt covered the on-side kick, Amari Tucker ran three times for a first down and quarterback David Sorg took a knee in the victory formation.

"We still had to get the on-side kick, and Luke stepped up like he always does," Dameron said. "We still had to make a first down."

Southside scored on all six second-half possession, including three in each quarter and finishing with 446 yards of offense after gaining just 116 in the first half.

"Our guys just kept going out there and scoring points," Dameron said. "They kept answering the bell."

Southside travels to North Little Rock for the first round on Friday.

NORTHSIDE

GAINING MOMENTUM

The Grizzlies will go in the Class 7A playoffs with momentum after closing the regular season with a 43-6 win at Little Rock Southwest.

"It had been a tough three weeks before that," Northside coach Mike Falleur said. "Losing to Conway the way we did and then being in the other two games without being able to finish them, we needed something good to happen. The kids played well."

Northside lost three in a row before Friday, including Conway, North Little Rock and Cabot.

Friday, Ty Massey ran 16 times for 194 yards and scored on two runs of a yard each, and gallops of 21 and 15 yards. Sundquist Church had 10 carries for 94 yards and a 2-yard scoring burst. Seth Fields also added a 4-yard touchdown run.

Northside had 344 yards on 40 carries in all, and Walker Catsavis was an efficient 8-of-10 passing for 108 yards.

"I feel good about where we're at," Falleur said. "We're ready to go to Bentonville West."

Northside will travel to Centerton to play the West Wolverines, getting ready to hear 'claws up' on Friday night.

"We've tried to impress on them it's a new season," Falleur said. "We've had good practices."

BOONEVILLE

CAT SCRATCH FEVER

Booneville had absolutely no hangover from the Battle of Logan County and a 41-22 win over Paris.

The Bearcats scored seven touchdowns in the first half on Friday and blistered Perryville, 50-13, after leading 50-0 at the half.

Randon and Rylen Ray scored twice each, and Trace Hall, Dax Goff and Rocky Ross each scored a touchdown.

Booneville only had 30 plays but rushed 29 times for 348 yards.

The Bearcats did almost all of its damage offensively on first and second down, only going to third down three times in the game.

The win capped an undefeated season in the 3A-4 and against Arkansas competition. Booneville's lone loss was to Timpson, Texas, in nonconference play.

Booneville hosts Salem in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs on Friday.

CHARLESTON

PERFECTION

The Tigers did cap a perfect 10-0 season and 7-0 mark in the 3A-1 with a 46-7 win over neighboring rival Lavaca.

Charleston showed offensive balance with Brandon Scott throwing for 206 yards and three touchdowns and the Tigers rushing for 219 yards and four scores led by Brevyn Ketter's 159 yards.

Ketter also caught a touchdown pass along with Reese Merechka and Bryton Ketter.

Defensively, Wiley Carroll had an interception and Hunter Little, Ransom Merechka and Brevyn Ketter each recovering fumbles.

The perfect regular season is the 11th for the Tigers in the modern playoff era, which began in 1968.

HACKETT

HOME SWEET HOME

The new Hornet turf at Hackett will host a playoff game on Friday.

Hackett wrapped up the second seed from the 3A-1 with a 34-6 win over Mansfield.

Hackett committed four turnovers in the first half and trailed 6-0 before rallying in the final half.

Peyton Hester moved from receiver to running back and responded with 22 carrries for 239 yards and three touchdowns on runs of 54, 11 and 75 yards. He also caught three passes for 85 yards and a 58-yard touchdown reception from Cole Ketchum.

Hackett hosts Bismarck on Friday.

PARIS

HOME NEST

The Eagles will also play at home on Friday after wrapping up the second seed in the 3A-1.

Paris will host Riverview in the first round.

Paris mounted a 405-yard attack in a 61-19 win over Danville to earn the second seed from the conference.

Juan Santos had a 51-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

Paris' defense recovered three fumbles and stopped Danville on all three fourth-down attempts.

CEDARVILLE

WALKING THE PLANK

The Pirates will enjoy the home confines of Glenn Wisely Field on Friday night.

They earned a home playoff game for the first time since 1999 with a 40-20 win over Lincoln on Friday.

Darryl Kattich led Class 3A in rushing during the regular season after rushing for 331 yards on 34 attempts with four touchdowns in the win.

Kattich has 211 carries for 1,685 yards and 17 touchdowns for the season.

Hayden Partain ran for 108 yards and a touchdown on Friday as the Pirates had 439 yards rushing. Cody Dickens threw for 84 yards and a touchdown to Darien Skinner.

Cedarville hosts Atkins on Friday. Atkins quarterback Zach Berkemeyer went over the 2,000-yard mark for the regular season and has thrown for 2,163 yards and 24 touchdowns.

MOUNTAINBURG

DRAGONS TRAVEL

Mountainburg won the fourth-place game on Friday with a 14-0 win over Yellville-Summit.

The win prolonged the retirement of veteran head coach Tom Harrell for at least another week.

The Dragons travel to East Poinsett County in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs on Friday.

Coach Mike Falleur of Fort Smith Northside at the NWADG football media day at Arvest Ballpark, Springdale, Arkansas, Tuesday, August 3, 2021 / Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette/ David Beach.

Darryl Kattich (22) of Cedarville at the NWADG football media day at Arvest Ballpark, Springdale, Arkansas, Tuesday, August 3, 2021 / Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette/ David Beach.