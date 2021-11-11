Rodgers let down Packer teammates, fans

For Green Bay Packer fans, this could be the beginning of the end.

Aaron Rodgers lied about being vaccinated against covid-19. He said he was immunized and he wasn't, proven last week when he tested positive for the virus.

How could any player want to be in a huddle with him now?

How can they believe him when he says the play is a slant-49. Maybe one of the receivers will ask if he is telling the truth or is it a pitch to the tailback?

Rodgers says the count is on two and the center asks,"Really, or are you lying and you want it on one?"

The NFL fined the Packers $300,000 and while that is chump change for a pro football franchise, they only fined Rodgers, the one who lied, $14,650.

That's exactly what Rodgers makes per minute on the field playing quarterback. Yes, 60 seconds of pay.

How many lies could he tell before he actually felt punished, maybe a thousand.

Here was his apology:

"I made some comments that people might have felt were misleading. To anybody who felt misled by those comments, I take full responsibility for those comments."

That's as weak of an apology as one could have. In fact that's about as close to I'm sorry as the sun is to the earth, where most of us live.

Rodgers claimed he was allergic to an ingredient in the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, although he didn't name the ingredient, and Moderna for sure has not released its formula. It is doubtful Pfizer would have either or there would be dozens of pharmaceutical companies making vaccines.

As for the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, he claimed he was worried about fertility, which J&J immediately said there is no concern but didn't mention Rodgers should have been worried about fertility unless he's a woman.

It would seem this whole episode has exposed Rodgers as not being a team player.

He didn't have to get vaccinated to be a team player, he just needed to be honest with his team, many who he has now exposed to the virus.

One of the qualities of a great leader is honesty, especially in the face of adversity.

* * *

It was a huge positive jump for the Arkansas Razorbacks when they got voted No. 25 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

There was a time that seemed like it might never happen, as the Hogs couldn't even get a SEC win.

Now, they are in the big picture and while it would take a complete collapse of the football season for them to actually get in the playoffs, it helps their bowl situation.

The Razorbacks are one of seven SEC teams bowl eligible.

Tons of folks are speculating about the bowl line-up, but the truth is Arkansas won't know until the bowl bids go out. While they are in control of some of their destiny, they are not in control of all of it.

For instance, if Florida gets two more wins and becomes eligible, it will probably get the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Fla, instead of the Razorbacks.

With three games left for all SEC teams, there's a lot to be decided about the playoffs and the bowls.

* * *

On a personal note, this Sunday, the 14th, is a big day for Camp Aldersgate, an incredible place where people with special needs can attend camps and other activities.

This is the camp's annual catfish fundraiser.

In keeping with covid rules, the lunches will be picked up at a drive thru behind Ortho Arkansas on Kanis Road.

The lunch is only $15 per person, and tickets can be purchased at campaldersgate.net. I've already ordered my three, and if the food is half as good as previous years, it is a bargain.