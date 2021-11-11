School news: Scholars honored at UA, Tulsa, South Alabama

South Alabama

Barbara Ervin of Springdale was recently initiated into the honor society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Ervin was initiated at the University of South Alabama in Mobile.

Ervin is among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 to recognize excellence in all academic disciplines.

Tulsa U.

The University of Tulsa honored its 2021-22 Jess Chouteau Outstanding Seniors and Top Ten Freshmen during Homecoming events Oct. 7-10. Each year, a panel of judges from the TU Alumni Association selects 10 seniors and 10 freshmen for their exceptional achievement in academics and community engagement.

This year's Jess Chouteau Outstanding Seniors list included Kamrin Thornton of Fayetteville.

Thornton, a nursing major, is a member of a number of student organizations, including Peer Mentors, Association of Black Collegians, TEDxUTulsa, TU Student Nurses Association, Society for Women Minorities in Medicine, Future Alumni Council, NOVA Fellowship, Mortarboard and Sigma Theta Tau.

"After a few years in the field, I plan to pursue a graduate degree in the form of a master's or a doctorate of nursing practice," Thornton says. "I want to continue my education because I want to help patients in a broader scope."

UA

Three University of Arkansas students received Joe M. Steele & Hardy W. Croxton Memorial Scholarships for fall 2021:

Jacqueline Steinauer of Fayetteville is pursuing a degree in Biological Engineering; Braden Wise of Greenland is focused on a degree in Civil Engineering; and Jonathan Brye of Farmington is majoring in Environmental, Soil and Water Science.

Beaver Water District Board members donate board meeting attendance fees to the scholarship fund. These scholarships provide financial assistance to upperclassman or graduate students in the Departments of Civil Engineering, Biological and Agricultural Engineering or Crop, Soil, and Environmental Sciences who have demonstrated interest in drinking water treatment, wastewater treatment, environmental or life sciences.

