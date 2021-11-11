Springdale names new fire chief

SPRINGDALE -- Battalion Chief Blake Holte, a 25-year veteran of the Fire Department, was named Wednesday as the department's new chief.

The Civil Service Commission met Wednesday to announce its decision.

Holte will replace Mike Irwin, who has announced his retirement, set for Dec. 1. Irwin has led the department for nine years.

Holte joined the Fire Department in 1996 as a firefighter and paramedic after serving as a paramedic in his hometown of Omaha, Neb. He was promoted to captain in 2000, serving in the position for an engine company, a ladder company and the fire prevention office.

Holte was promoted to battalion chief over training in 2008, and in 2011 he began serving eight years as the battalion chief for C shift.

Holte is a graduate of the University of Phoenix with a bachelor's degree in business.

He completed in 2019 the Executive Fire Officer Program of the National Fire Academy in Emmitsburg, Md.

Bob Downum, chairman of the city's Civil Service Commission, said commissioners appreciated how much time and effort Holte has spent to prepare himself for the chief's position. The fire office program is a four-year commitment, Downum said.

"He's well-liked and well-respected by the firefighters," Downum said. "He's energetic and loves the department."

Holte said Wednesday he has enjoyed working with the Fire Department team. Each person brings his own skill sets to the department, he said.

As chief, he hopes to give back to the department "that raised me since I was 21 -- and the people who have shared their experience and helped me along the way," Holte said.

The firefighters do more than just fight fire, Holte noted. The biggest part of the job comes in little tasks, like pushing a car out of the road, adding air to a kid's bicycle tire or meeting with students at their schools.