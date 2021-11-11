ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Students, faculty reap UALR 'Dance Harvest'

Entertainment options in Arkansas this weekend:

DANCE: 'Dance Harvest'

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock theater arts and dance department will offer "Dance Harvest — Renaissance 2021," pieces created and choreographed by students and faculty, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the Haislip Theatre, Center for Performing Arts, UALR, 2801 S. University Ave., Little Rock.

The program includes "Man Eater" and "More Than I Could Imagine" by senior bachelor of fine arts dance performance major Lillian Berry; "Bow to Us" and "Who Is Conspiracy?" by senior dance major Savannah Davis; "60BPM/ 5.28" and "Growing Up" by senior BFA dance performance major Madison Price; "Dynamics" and "My Escape" by senior BFA dance performance major Kiara Willis; and "3 for 5" by Prof. Stephanie Thibeault.

Tickets are $10, $5 for for senior citizens and UALR students and employees, and must be bought in advance. Call (501) 916-3291 or visit ualr.edu/theatre. Face masks are required.

THEATER: 'Pinterist' plays

Ozark Living Newspaper Theatre Company presents "Pinterist, the Play," a collection of short plays by Harold Pinter, 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday at The Public Theatre, 616 Center St., Little Rock.

The show will include a dozen short plays, two to 15 minutes in length, by the Nobel Prize-winning British playwright, including "The Black and the White, "Trouble in the Works," "Last to Go," "Request Stop," "That's All," "That's Your Trouble," "Victoria Station," "Precisely," "New World Order," "Tess," "Press Conference," and "Apart From That."

Matt Patton serves as overall production coordinator. He and five other directors (Adam Frank, Steven Jones, Dillon Hupp, Andy Vaught and Heather Dupree) direct several plays apiece with a cast that includes Dupree, Deb Lewis, Dylan Garrison, Dani Carney, Maddy Meigs, Saxon Whitehead, Paul Bowling, Aaron Harris, Alisa Kindsfater, Hilary Trudell, Kristy Hutchinson, Michael Goodbar and Taylor LeRon.

Admission for what is essentially Friday's open dress rehearsal is pay what you can ($10 donation suggested); for Saturday, $10. Proof of covid-19 vaccination will be required; audience members will be asked to wear masks inside the theater. Email mtpattonar@yahoo.com or visit OzarkLivingNewspaper.org.

'Turn Off the Light'

"Turn Off the Light: A Visual Narrative of Horror and Queerness," the senior "capstone" performance of theater arts major Gage Pipkin, is onstage at 9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, with an 8:30 pre-show soiree in the University Theatre, Center for Performing Arts, UALR, 2801 S. University Ave., Little Rock. The cast includes Pipkin, Lillian Berry and Lizzie Schaefer. Admission is free; reservations (and face masks) are required — call (501) 916-3291 or visit ualr.edu/theatre.

MUSIC: Coterie concert

Carolyn Brown, flute (clockwise from top left); Alisa Coffey, harp; Naoki Hakutani, piano; and Michael Underwood, trombone, perform for a Little Rock Musical Coterie concert Sunday at Little Rock’s Trinity United Methodist Church. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Arkansas Symphony Orchestra musicians will take part in a Little Rock Musical Coterie concert, 2 p.m. Sunday at Trinity United Methodist Church, 1101 N. Mississippi St., Little Rock. It marks the National Federation of Music Clubs' Parade of American Music Month.

Carolyn Brown, flute, and Alisa Coffey, harp, will play "Serenade No. 10 for Flute and Harp," op.79, by Vincent Persichetti. Michael Underwood, trombone, with pianist Naoki Hakutani handling the orchestral reduction, will play "Fantasy for Trombone and Orchestra," op.42, by Paul Creston. And Brown and Hakutani will play "Green Places for Flute and Chamber Orchestra" by Gary Schocker.

Admission is free. Call (501) 940-1562.

'Pirates' in concert

The University of Arkansas at Monticello Concert Choir and Music Theatre Workshop, with members of the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra, performs a concert version of Gilbert and Sullivan's "The Pirates of Penzance," 7:30 p.m. Friday in the university's Fine Arts Center Auditorium, U.S. 425 in Monticello. Kent Skinner conducts. Tickets are $20. The performance is in conjunction with the SEARK Concert Association. Visit searkconcert.org/pirates-of-penzance-musical-revue.

ART: 'Feelin' Groovy'

The University of Arkansas Little Rock Downtown, 333 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, will display "Feelin' Groovy: Rock and Roll Graphics 1966-1970," handbills and posters from the UALR Permanent Collection of Art, which houses 120 psychedelic examples of period graphic design, 5-8 p.m. Friday during 2nd Friday Art Night. Admission is free. Sponsors are the Downtown Little Rock Partnership and the UALR art and design department. Call (501) 916-5000.

Also for 2nd Friday Art Night, 5-8 p.m., the Central Arkansas Library System's Roberts Library, 401 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, returns to in-person activities, including the opening of an exhibition titled "Imagine a Day Without Water," water-theme artwork by students from 21st Century Community Learning Center after-school programs at the Little Rock School District's Bale, Carver and Chicot elementary schools. Potter and journalist Celia Storey will offer a pottery demonstration; author Janis F. Kearney will sign copies of her books.

'Art & Soul'

Easterseals Arkansas will hold its "Art & Soul" event in person, 6 p.m. today in the warehouse space of its Adult Center for Training & Wellness, 14901 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, where many of the featured art pieces were created. Attendees must show proof of covid-19 vaccination or a covid-19 negative test within 48 hours of the event date.

The event highlights artwork created through the nonprofit's A.R.T. (Artistic Realization Technologies) Program, which provides hands-on creative expression for children and adults with limited use of their arms and hands. Artists work with "trackers" — volunteers who become the hands and arms of the artists — via a laser attached to a headpiece or other methods of communication to create unique paintings.

Justin, a 22-year-old Maumelle High School graduate who has been coming to Easterseals' adult day center since 2019, is this year's featured artist.

There will be a live auction and an online silent auction. Taziki's will supply food, with a signature cocktail from Petit & Keet. Visit artandsoul.givesmart.com.

Pastel demo

Artist Vimarie DePoyster, whose "Beyond Labels/Mas Alla De Las Etiquetas" exhibition is up through Jan. 29 at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., Pine Bluff, offers a hands-on art pastel demonstration for the center's Second Saturday Family FunDay, 1-3 p.m. Saturday. It's free. Sponsor is the Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation. Call (870) 536-3375 or visit asc701.org.

ETC.: Poetry open mic

Tru Poet hosts a slam poetry open-mic night Friday at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas in Pine Bluff. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Poet and author Tru Poet hosts a slam poetry open-mic, 6-8 p.m. Friday in the Adam B. Robinson Jr. Black Box Theater at Art Works on Main, 627 S. Main St., Pine Bluff. Those 16 and older can share spoken-word selections and creations "in an encouraging environment that celebrates poetry and storytelling," according to a news release; special guest Michael Merritt, writer, director, producer and New York Film Academy alumnus, will recite. Admission is $10, $5 for center members. No registration is required. Participants can enter for a chance to win door prizes. Complimentary drinks and snacks will be available.

TICKETS: 'Fiddler' on tour

Tickets — $34-$81 — go on sale Friday Nov. 12 for the national-tour production of "Fiddler on the Roof" (music by Jerry Bock, lyrics by Sheldon Harnick, book by Joseph Stein), 7:30 p.m. Jan. 6-7, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Jan. 8 at Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St. at Broadway, Little Rock. Call (501) 244-8800 or visit CelebrityAttractions.com or Ticketmaster.com.