Super Quiz: Gambling Terms

The initial poker contribution that each player makes to the pot.

A hand comprised of the ace, king, queen, jack and 10 of the same suit.

A rich player who bets big and can afford to lose.

The money available to a person for participating in casino activities.

In bingo, a game that starts before another regularly scheduled game.

The amount of money that people compete for, especially in a card game.

The points given to the team that is less likely to win to even its odds.

Two hole cards of the same value in poker.