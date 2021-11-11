Super Quiz: Gambling Terms

The initial poker contribution that each player makes to the pot.
A hand comprised of the ace, king, queen, jack and 10 of the same suit.
A rich player who bets big and can afford to lose.
The money available to a person for participating in casino activities.
In bingo, a game that starts before another regularly scheduled game.
The amount of money that people compete for, especially in a card game.
The points given to the team that is less likely to win to even its odds.
Two hole cards of the same value in poker.
In poker tournaments, it is the cost of entry.
ANSWERS:
Ante
Royal flush
Whale (high roller)
Bankroll
Early bird game
Pot
Point spread
Pocket pair
Buy-in