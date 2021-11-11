Sections
Super Quiz: Gambling Terms

Today at 1:32 a.m.

  1. The initial poker contribution that each player makes to the pot.

  2. A hand comprised of the ace, king, queen, jack and 10 of the same suit.

  3. A rich player who bets big and can afford to lose.

  4. The money available to a person for participating in casino activities.

  5. In bingo, a game that starts before another regularly scheduled game.

  6. The amount of money that people compete for, especially in a card game.

  7. The points given to the team that is less likely to win to even its odds.

  8. Two hole cards of the same value in poker.

  9. In poker tournaments, it is the cost of entry.

ANSWERS:

  1. Ante

  2. Royal flush

  3. Whale (high roller)

  4. Bankroll

  5. Early bird game

  6. Pot

  7. Point spread

  8. Pocket pair

  9. Buy-in

