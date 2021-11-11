Sections
PODCAST: Takeaways from Arkansas' Game 1 win over Mercer

by Andrew Joseph, Matt Jones, Scottie Bordelon | Today at 4:04 p.m.

 


On this edition of the Basketball Podcast of Mid-America, Matt Jones, Scottie Bordelon and Andrew Joseph share their insights from the Razorbacks' 74-61 season-opening victory over Mercer. 

This episode also includes discussion about Arkansas' upcoming game against Gardner-Webb, which is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday at Bud Walton Arena. 

The Basketball Podcast of Mid-America publishes once each week during the season and periodically during the offseason. Our network also includes in-season and out-of-season podcasts on Arkansas football and baseball. Make sure to subscribe to our channels via Apple or Spotify.

