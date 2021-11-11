PODCAST: Takeaways from Arkansas' Game 1 win over Mercer





On this edition of the Basketball Podcast of Mid-America, Matt Jones, Scottie Bordelon and Andrew Joseph share their insights from the Razorbacks' 74-61 season-opening victory over Mercer.

This episode also includes discussion about Arkansas' upcoming game against Gardner-Webb, which is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday at Bud Walton Arena.

The Basketball Podcast of Mid-America publishes once each week during the season and periodically during the offseason. Our network also includes in-season and out-of-season podcasts on Arkansas football and baseball. Make sure to subscribe to our channels via Apple or Spotify.