Thomas excited about future with La. Tech

CONWAY – There were a lot of reasons why Conway's Jaiden Thomas decided to commit to Louisiana Tech, but there was one in particular that helped seal the deal.

"When I went down to Ruston for a visit, the town felt a lot like Conway to me," said the 5-9 guard, who signed a national letter of ntent with the Lady Techsters on Wednesday inside Conway's Buzz Bolding Arena. "It was big enough, but not too big. It had everything I needed, with that college town feel. It just felt real homey to me."

Thomas averaged 21 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals last season for the Lady Wampus Cats, who'll open their season today against Jacksonville in the Dandra Thomas Invitational.

The senior, who also holds the team single-game record for three-pointers with nine, mentioned Louisiana Tech had been recruiting her since she was an eighth-grader. That relationship, combined with the program's rapport with her family, only added to the school's appeal.

"I like the coaching style and the way they play, too," she said. "It's the level that I want to play at. ... It just felt like all the pieces fit together."